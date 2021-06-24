The upcoming series will see the stars "summarize the Olympics' most impressive displays of athleticism, as well as the moments that don't go as planned"

Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg to Team Up for Tokyo Olympics Highlights Series on Peacock

Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg are adding Olympic commentators to their impressive résumés.

The 41-year-old actor and the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper, 49, are teaming up with NBC's streaming service Peacock to recap the Tokyo Olympics in a new commentary series, according to a Wednesday report from Variety.

Titled Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg, the project will see the pair "summarize the Olympics' most impressive displays of athleticism, as well as the moments that don't go as planned," per the outlet.

The series is produced by Hart's LOL Studios, while Paul Pawlowski will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Hart, Jeff Clanagan and Candice Wilson Cherry will also executive produce.

The stand-up star previously teased the sports spot back in May, with a screenshot of a Deadline report announcing the show.

"Let's gooooooo @snoopdogg ....Me & my team at @lolnetwork are hype as hell to be developing this with you," he wrote at the time. "Operation blow people away is officially in session....let's go Unc 🕺🏾😂😂😂."

After a year-long delay, the Summer Games are officially less than a month away, currently scheduled to run from July 23 through Aug. 8.

"Travelers should avoid all travel to Japan," the CDC advised in late May.

In response, the USOPC said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that it had "been made aware of the updated State Department advisory as it relates to Japan."

"We feel confident that the current mitigation practices in place for athletes and staff by both the USOPC and the Tokyo Organizing Committee, coupled with the testing before travel, on arrival in Japan, and during Games time, will allow for safe participation of Team USA athletes this summer," the organization stressed.