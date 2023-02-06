Kevin Hart Is Hoping for a Second Super Bowl Win for His Eagles 'During My Time on This Earth'

Kevin Hart was already excited to star in a Super Bowl commercial this year — but it became even more of a thrill when his hometown Philadelphia Eagles made it to the big game.

The 43-year-old Philadelphia native stars in an ad for DraftKings, and worked with them to "develop something truly special" for their 2023 Super Bowl commercial.

"We got to tap into some relationships, big cameos and hit the button on the head with messaging while giving an extreme amount of personality and fun to what I think is going to be a truly unique spot during the Super Bowl," Hart tells PEOPLE.

The commercial includes some recognizable faces, including the likes of Tony Hawk, David Ortiz, Lisa Leslie, Julius Erving "Doctor J," The Undertaker, Emmitt Smith and Ludacris. In getting some of his celebrity friends to join him in the commercial, Hart says, "It's a business of relationships and how you nurture and carry and treat them throughout the years. I prioritize them and when I call they respond. That's something that I take an extreme amount of pride in."

The comedian continues, "I think that people are going to be blown away. They're great cameos and there's a great reason for those cameos to be in this spot."

What makes Hart's DraftKings commercial even more special is that it'll air during a Super Bowl that includes his hometown team, the Philadelphia Eagles, as they go up against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It feels amazing," Hart tells PEOPLE of the Eagles making the Super Bowl. He continues, "This is my second Super Bowl with the Eagles. During my time on this earth, if I can get two wins out of it, that's even bigger. My fingers are crossed, all superstition is kicked in and I would love to come home with another win. That would put me on cloud nine."

For the actor, being an Eagles fan is also "a family and friends thing."

"We're excited. It's something that we use and attach to ourselves as a staple or a moment of tradition," Hart says.

Some of these friends include big Philadelphia personalities such as James Harden, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Michael Rubin, Meek Mill and Lil Baby, whom Hart cheered alongside at the most recent Philadelphia playoff game. "We had a lot of vets that were in the building as well that came to support the Eagles. It was a star-studded event," Hart says.

He adds, "More importantly, it was a Philadelphia pride event, and that's what I love to see. I love to see people embrace this city on a high level and be hype and proud about not just a big game, but about our involvement. That's what it was."

While viewers can watch Hart's DraftKings commercial during the Super Bowl on FOX, the comedian will be in Arizona watching the game live. "I am looking forward to just experiencing it with my friends, my family and hopefully taking home a massive win."