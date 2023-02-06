Kevin Hart Is Hoping for a Second Super Bowl Win for His Eagles 'During My Time on This Earth'

Hart is starring in a Super Bowl commercial this Sunday while rooting on his lifelong football team, the Philadelphia Eagles

By Lizzie Hyman
Published on February 6, 2023 12:44 PM
Kevin Hart
Photo: Ben Liebenberg/AP

Kevin Hart was already excited to star in a Super Bowl commercial this year — but it became even more of a thrill when his hometown Philadelphia Eagles made it to the big game.

The 43-year-old Philadelphia native stars in an ad for DraftKings, and worked with them to "develop something truly special" for their 2023 Super Bowl commercial.

"We got to tap into some relationships, big cameos and hit the button on the head with messaging while giving an extreme amount of personality and fun to what I think is going to be a truly unique spot during the Super Bowl," Hart tells PEOPLE.

The commercial includes some recognizable faces, including the likes of Tony Hawk, David Ortiz, Lisa Leslie, Julius Erving "Doctor J," The Undertaker, Emmitt Smith and Ludacris. In getting some of his celebrity friends to join him in the commercial, Hart says, "It's a business of relationships and how you nurture and carry and treat them throughout the years. I prioritize them and when I call they respond. That's something that I take an extreme amount of pride in."

The comedian continues, "I think that people are going to be blown away. They're great cameos and there's a great reason for those cameos to be in this spot."

What makes Hart's DraftKings commercial even more special is that it'll air during a Super Bowl that includes his hometown team, the Philadelphia Eagles, as they go up against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It feels amazing," Hart tells PEOPLE of the Eagles making the Super Bowl. He continues, "This is my second Super Bowl with the Eagles. During my time on this earth, if I can get two wins out of it, that's even bigger. My fingers are crossed, all superstition is kicked in and I would love to come home with another win. That would put me on cloud nine."

For the actor, being an Eagles fan is also "a family and friends thing."

"We're excited. It's something that we use and attach to ourselves as a staple or a moment of tradition," Hart says.

Some of these friends include big Philadelphia personalities such as James Harden, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Michael Rubin, Meek Mill and Lil Baby, whom Hart cheered alongside at the most recent Philadelphia playoff game. "We had a lot of vets that were in the building as well that came to support the Eagles. It was a star-studded event," Hart says.

He adds, "More importantly, it was a Philadelphia pride event, and that's what I love to see. I love to see people embrace this city on a high level and be hype and proud about not just a big game, but about our involvement. That's what it was."

While viewers can watch Hart's DraftKings commercial during the Super Bowl on FOX, the comedian will be in Arizona watching the game live. "I am looking forward to just experiencing it with my friends, my family and hopefully taking home a massive win."

Related Articles
Danny McBride attends the Universal Pictures' 'Halloween' premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 17, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Danny McBride Says His House is Divided for Super Bowl: 'I Might Just Be Managing the Peace'
Kevin Bacon, Six Degrees of Budweiser
Kevin Bacon and Budweiser Team Up on 'Six Degrees' Super Bowl Commercial — See the Full Ad
peyton manning
Peyton Manning Reveals Unique Super Bowl Advice He Texted to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: 'Keep Your Routine'
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
C.J. Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Says His Car Was Stolen After Playoff Win Against Giants
Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New England Patriots in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images); Eli Manning attends the BBQGuys Design Center grand opening at BBQGuys Design Center on September 14, 2022 in Alpharetta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before the football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Eli Manning Talks Sibling Rivalries as the Kelce Brothers Prepare to Face Off in the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She’s Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She's Secretly Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis and Jason Kelce Excited to Play Against Each Other in the Super Bowl: 'The Kelce Bowl'
Serena Williams Stars in Super Bowl Ad for Remy Martin
Serena Williams 'Honored' to Star in Rémy Martin's First-Ever Super Bowl Commercial — Watch
paul rudd, seth rogen
The Best Super Bowl Commercials of All Time
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon Says He and Wife Kyra Sedgwick Are 'a Team' in the Kitchen: 'Just Like We Are in Life'
Jalen Hurts (1)walks with girlfriend Bry Burrows after victory vs San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Stadium
Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? All About Bry Burrows
Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
Rob Gronkowski Trolls Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski Reveals the Epic Prank He Pulled on NFL Legend Tom Brady: 'He's a Good Sport About It'
Billy Idol Stars in Super Bowl Workday Commercial
Billy Idol Takes on Corporate America's Use of 'Rockstar' in 'Really Fun' Super Bowl Ad for Workday
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says He's Retiring 'for Good' After 23 Seasons in the NFL in Emotional Video