Kevin Garnett Says Filming Documentary Was 'Therapy': Addressed Things 'I Really Haven't Dealt with'

Kevin Garnett's groundbreaking NBA career is documented in the new Showtime film Anything Is Possible, premiering Friday night

UNCASVILLE, CT - MAY 14: Enshrinee Kevin Garnett poses for a portrait during the Class of 2020 Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala as part of the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on May 14, 2021

In 2016, when it was time to walk away from his NBA career, Kevin Garnett didn't hesitate. He was closing out that chapter of his life on his terms.

"I was at a point mentally that I was ready, and I had aspirations of other things off the court that I was ready for," the NBA Hall of Famer tells PEOPLE. "So it was a perfect time for me, man. I have no complaints about anything on my ride in the league, 21 years. Some people don't get to see the league that long."

Reflecting on his journey, now, for a new Showtime documentary wasn't quite as easy, though.

Garnett, 45, entered the NBA draft just out of high school in 1995 — the first to do so in decades — and was selected in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He eventually spent several years with the Boston Celtics before ultimately ending his career back with the Timberwolves in 2016 after an impressive 15 All-Star Games and the 2008 NBA Championship.

The South Carolina native was propelled to sports superstardom at a young age and didn't look back. Doing so five years removed from the league, he says, has forced him to "get some things off my chest or things that I've been holding onto, or things that I really haven't dealt with and reflected on."

"This is like therapy. Making this doc was like therapy," he admits.

Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible, out Friday night, follows the highs and lows of Garnett's two decades in the league — and what preceded it. The film is directed by Daniel B. Levin and Eric W. Newman, and features old footage and highlight reels from Garnett's career, as well as new interviews with the legend, himself, and many of his contemporaries.

"I did a book in the process of making this doc and the book came out first and it was really truly a piece in where I was able to let a lot of things go and I haven't had any experience like that previous to that," Garnett reflects of the dual experience of writing KG: A to Z: An Uncensored Encyclopedia of Life, Basketball, and Everything in Between and filming Anything is Possible.

He adds, "It brought me to peace with a lot of stuff that I actually been dealing with. It brought me to peace with a lot of things that I didn't necessarily think I dealt with well. And I can say now that after getting it out, talking about it, being able to converse, I feel better about sharing it."

Garnett's personality and work ethic are on full display throughout the film, with at one point the athlete's on-the-court mentality being likened to "win or die."

He admits to being "stubborn" and "bullheaded" — ("I'm a Taurus, man," he laughs) — but also "compulsive when it comes to something that I'm passionate about."

"I just want to get things right," Garnett says. "I'm a hard worker. So when I played, I didn't want to lose. I'm not a really good loser. I'm not a really good sportsman. I don't have good sportsmanship when I lose. I don't know anybody who likes to lose. I can be a bit with that part of it or come off like I was a bit. So when I heard 'win or die,' yeah, that's pretty accurate."

Obviously, that hard work paid off: In May, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame alongside Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

Garnett calls it the "culmination" of his career.

"It just tells me that I was doing something right," he summarizes. "To be amongst all the greatest that's ever played the game is an accomplishment that we all hope to achieve. To be recognized as one of the best in anything we do is what we all want to be. So it was totally unexpected but very, very, very much appreciated. One of the biggest highlights of my little life, man."

Now, as audiences tune into Anything Is Possible, Garnett hopes his own life lessons inspire them.

"I hope that they take away the ability and the confidence to believe in themselves. To take chances, to really believe, and have a passion that they really believe in and that they can actually embark on," he says. "And feel good about embarking on that. Having the confidence to step out of yourself, of your shyness, and to be something greater is the message here."