Kevin Durant Says He 'Wouldn't Sit Down' with Charles Barkley as Their Feud Continues

The Phoenix Suns star and the NBA legend began feuding last month after Barkley said Durant is "very sensitive"


Published on April 14, 2023 05:42 PM
Kevin Durant Slams Charles Barkley: 'Deal With It'
Photo: Michael Chang/Getty, Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty

Kevin Durant doesn't plan on sitting down with Charles Barkley to settle their feud.

The Phoenix Suns player, 34, was asked about having a conversation with Barkley, 60, after the Suns played the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, USA Today reported.

Durant made it clear, "I probably wouldn't sit down with Charles, to be honest."

Their ongoing feud picked up last month when Barkley called Durant "very sensitive" during an interview with CBS.

"He's very sensitive," Barkley said when asked about the NBA star. "Great player. He's part of that generation that thinks he can't be criticized. He's never looked in he mirror and said, 'Man was that a fair criticism?' "

Asked if this generation of NBA players are "a little more sensitive to criticism" compared to Barkley and his peers, he said, "That would be an understatement."

It didn't take long for Durant to fire back.

He shared the video of Barkley's remarks via Twitter and wrote, "This ain't gettin tiring chuck? I'll never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it."

One Twitter user argued that Durant must "care enough to respond" to Barkley's comments in the replies. In response, Durant said he's "bothered by NBA greats that are jealous of the generations that come after them."

Barkley and Durant have been trading slights for years since Durant's rise to NBA stardom, but the two have been especially critical of one another in recent months.

In February, Durant questioned a quote Barkley attributed to LeBron James during a television segment. "I don't remember Bron saying this...somebody link me to the article," he wrote. According to the replies to Durant's tweet, he may have been correct about Barkley's mistake.

RELATED VIDEO: Charles Barkley Recalls Game 'Fight' With Shaquille O'Neal That Was Resolved by Their Mothers

Barkley, though, is known for sharing his honest opinions on the behavior of current NBA stars — not just Durant.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Barkley spoke about how he sees players wasting money on luxury cars. "Dr. J taught me that a long time ago. He said, 'Son, don't waste all your money on cars. Everybody knows who you are.' "

Barkley said he's noticed NBA players spending "$300,000 on a car, and I'm like, 'Yo man, everybody knows who you are. You don't have to show them.' " He added that the hefty NBA checks allow players "to change not just your family," but "anybody you want to help" financially. "So you've got to make sure you use that wisely."

Alternatively, Barkley warns that with more money, comes more problems. "You have to really, really be careful. It's interesting, I always sit back and I saw that... Money's a great thing to have, but it causes a lot of problems in your life. Anytime money's involved, crazy stuff is going to happen."

