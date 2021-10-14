Swagger, executive produced by Kevin Durant, is inspired by the Brooklyn Nets star's experiences as a young basketball player

NBA Star Kevin Durant Shares First Look at New Show Inspired by His Life — Watch Swagger Trailer

As the NBA's season is set to launch this month, basketball fans will have more than just games to look forward to watching.

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant shared the first look at his upcoming Apple TV+ show, Swagger, which is set to debut on Oct. 29. The series, which takes inspiration from Durant's life as an up-and-coming basketball player, stars Straight Out of Compton's O'Shea Jackson Jr., along with Isaiah Hill and Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis.

Swagger is also created by Reggie Rock Bythewood, who is also the series showrunner and executive producer along with Durant.

"Excited to share #Swagger with the world. Inspired by conversations with [Durant] and Dedicated to my sons," Bythewood said in a tweet.

USA Basketball

The series will explore "the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption," according to Apple.

"Off the court, the show reveals what it's like to grow up in America," the description adds.

Swagger is produced for Apple by Durant's Thirty Five Ventures, Imagine Television Studios, CBS Studios and Undisputed Cinema.

After playing high school basketball at National Christian Academy, Oakhill Academy, and Montrose Christian School, Durant joined the Texas Longhorns men's basketball team.

Then, the star was selected by the Seattle Sonics with the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft and traveled with the team when they relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008. He joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016 and won two NBA titles with them in 2017 and 2018.

Durant — who also has an NBA MVP honor and three Olympic gold medals on his list of accomplishments — currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets.

The team is favored, along with the defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, to make it out of the Eastern Conference this season to compete for an NBA title.