Kevin Durant Slams Charles Barkley for Calling Him 'Very Sensitive,' Says He'll 'Never Respect' the NBA Legend

The Phoenix Suns star said he'll "never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it"

Published on March 27, 2023
Kevin Durant has had enough of Charles Barkley's criticism.

The 34-year-old NBA star took to Twitter to respond to comments made by Barkley, 60, on Sunday, writing, "This ain't gettin tiring chuck? I'll never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it."

Durant's message was part of a quote-tweet that included a video of Barkley calling Durant "very sensitive" during an interview with CBS.

Barkley continued, "He's part of that generation who think he can't be criticized. He's never looked in the mirror and says 'Man, is that a fair criticism?'"

One Twitter user argued that Durant must "care enough to respond" to Barkley's comments in the replies. In response, Durant said he's "bothered by NBA greats that are jealous of the generations that come after them."

Barkley and Durant have been trading slights for years since Durant's rise to NBA stardom, but the two have been especially critical of one another in recent months.

In February, Durant questioned a quote Barkley attributed to LeBron James during a television segment. "I don't remember Bron saying this...somebody link me to the article," he wrote. According to the replies to Durant's tweet, he may have been correct about Barkley's mistake.

Durant isn't the only athlete Barkley is critical of, however. The NBA on TNT analyst regularly shares his unfiltered opinions on the behavior of current NBA stars.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Barkley spoke about how he sees players wasting money on luxury cars. "Dr. J taught me that a long time ago. He said, 'Son, don't waste all your money on cars. Everybody knows who you are.'"

Barkley said he's noticed NBA players spending "$300,000 on a car, and I'm like, 'Yo man, everybody knows who you are. You don't have to show them.'" He added that the hefty NBA checks allow players "to change not just your family," but "anybody you want to help" financially. "So you've got to make sure you use that wisely."

Alternatively, Barkley warns that with more money, comes more problems. "You have to really, really be careful. It's interesting, I always sit back and I saw that... Money's a great thing to have, but it causes a lot of problems in your life. Anytime money's involved, crazy stuff is going to happen."

