Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry Reunite at Boardroom Holiday Dinner — See Inside

Durant and Curry won two titles together for the Golden State Warriors before Durant's departure to the Brooklyn Nets

Published on December 21, 2022 04:30 PM
Photo: Jacko Graves

NBA superstars Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, who won two NBA titles together with the Golden State Warriors in 2016 and 2017, reunited in New York City on Sunday.

Durant, 34, hosted the festive evening with Boardroom partner Rich Kleiman, where Curry, 34, enjoyed catching up with his former teammate.

Other notable attendees included Fabolous, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and CBS' Gayle King, who caught up with Curry inside the party.

Jacko Graves

Guests at the star-studded dinner, which took place at The Nines, were treated to wine from Curry's personal collection and cocktails featuring Cincoro tequila.

For dinner, the NBA champs dined on crudités, twice-baked potatoes with caviar, shrimp cocktail, Gnudi, burgers, and chocolate mousse.

Former NFL players Victor Cruz and Justin Tuck also dropped by. Later in the evening, Tuck, 39, and former Yankees star CC Sabathia were "deep in conversation about business," according to an attendee who caught the retired athletes mingling.

Curry and Durant took home two NBA titles for the Golden State Warriors together, before Durant signed a contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

Steph Curry, Kevin Durant
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty.

NBA fans have been speculating about the possibility of Durant returning to Golden State after Curry's September interview with Rolling Stone.

Curry told the magazine, "If you said, 'Oh, KD's coming back, and we're gonna play with him…I'd be like, Hell, yeah!'"

The Golden State Warriors star's brother, Seth Curry — who is currently Durant's Brooklyn Nets teammate — also stopped by to celebrate the upcoming holidays.

Jacko Graves

Kleiman, 46, toasted with the group to "connectivity and bringing people together," as he and Durant prepare for a busy 2023 with Boardroom and other ventures.

Most recently, the duo announced their investment into a Major League Pickleball expansion team, the Brooklyn Aces. Durant and Kleiman join athletes like LeBron James and Tom Brady, who have also taken claim in the league.

Durant's team is set to begin competing in the 2023 MLP season. "Major League Pickleball is a league we are incredibly excited about," Kleiman, a self-described "avid pickleball player, and fan," said in a press release.

Kleiman said he and Durant's 35V is "committed to investing in the future of sports and emerging opportunities." The creative partners "can't wait to build this team from the ground up."

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center on October 19, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Sarah Stier/Getty

Major League Pickleball founder and CEO Steve Kuhn said he's thrilled the NBA star is staking a claim in the league. "Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman and 35V are going to be game-changing partners for Major League Pickleball. They not only bring passion for the game, but also unrivaled expertise to help us grow."

Durant is one of the NBA's most dominant players — he's gunning for MVP this season — but the Nets star has managed to take on a handful of outside ventures in sports and entertainment. In 2020, he and Utah Jazz player Mike Conley were part of a team of executive producers of Two Distant Strangers, a short film about police brutality that won Best Live Action Short Film at the 93rd Academy Awards.

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors take on Durant's Brooklyn Nets, but the 2022 Finals MVP won't be competing due to a recent injury.

