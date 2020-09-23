“If you’ve been in a bubble away from some action for three months? I mean, you can’t blame him," Kevin Durant told rapper Joe Budden

Kevin Durant Says He Doesn’t Blame NBA Players for Trying to Sneak Women Into the Bubble

Kevin Durant says he isn't judging any NBA players who have tried to skirt coronavirus protocol for a late-night rendezvous.

During an appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast this week, Durant defended Houston Rockets player Danuel House, who was reportedly sent home from the NBA's campus in Orlando after a female COVID-19 testing official was caught inside his room in early September, according to Yahoo Sports. At the time, House and the Rockets had been inside the quarantined area — known as the "bubble" — since July once the NBA restarted its season following a hiatus due to coronavirus.

"If you’ve been in a bubble away from some action for three months? I mean, you can’t blame him, dog,” Durant, whose Brooklyn Nets did not qualify for the playoffs, said on the podcast. “And I heard it was no females at all outside of [COVID testers]. The maids were all men, there was nothing but men around."

House was sent home just as the Rockets faced the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs. Los Angeles would later eliminate the team.

“After a couple months, you down 3-1?" Durant continued. "Nah. He said ‘I don’t give a f--- no more man.' "

Durant — who tested positive for coronavirus in March — did not play this postseason. He is still dealing with an Achilles injury and has yet to make his debut with the Nets following his departure from the Golden State Warriors. The Nets are expected to be title contenders once Durant is healthy and can join costar Kyrie Irving on the team.

As of now, no other NBA player has been dismissed from the bubble for similar unpermitted encounters. Over the last three months, there have been zero reported cases of coronavirus inside the bubble.

The Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Lakers are the only teams left vying for a spot in the NBA finals.

The Lakers currently hold a 2-1 series lead over the Nuggets, as do the Heat over the Celtics.

Once an NBA champion is crowned in October, players, coaches, and other league staff will be permitted to return home. It is unclear whether a bubble will need to be implemented when the NBA starts its next season.

This week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the 2020-2021 season may not start until next year. He does envision fans returning to arenas to watch games.