Kevin Durant Cheers Golden State Warriors on After Successful Surgery for Ruptured Achilles

Kevin Durant is starting his road to recovery.

Two days after the Golden State Warriors star got injured during Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Durant, 30, confirmed that he did rupture his Achilles during the game, and has already undergone surgery for the injury.

“What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY,” he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

“My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way,” he added. “Like I said Monday, I’m hurting deeply, but I’m OK.”

As his message continued, Durant — who stepped onto the court on Monday for the first time in over a month after a previous calf injury — went on to share that he wanted to help his team win the NBA championship for the third year in a row.

“Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. It’s just the way things go in this game and I’m proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I’m proud my brothers got the W,” he wrote. “It’s going to be a journey but I’m built for this. I’m a hooper.”

Bringing his update to a close, Durant made sure to share that he was rooting for the Warriors to win Game 6 on Thursday night, which would tie up the series against the Toronto Raptors, who are currently leading 3-2.

“I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it,” he added.

In a Wednesday interview with Good Morning America, Durant’s mom Wanda Durant said her heart “just sunk” after seeing her son get injured again on Monday night.

“I was excited for him because I know how much he loves the game and I know he’s been injured before, so I knew he wouldn’t jeopardize himself,” she said. “So when he told me he was ready to play I said, ‘Okay.’ “

After her son was taken off the court, Wanda said she quickly got in touch with him.

“I talked to him five to 10 minutes afterwards,” she shared. “And he just told me not to cry. I know he worked so hard to get back to play. And he just told me he was going to be okay and don’t worry.”

“He’s having a rough time right now … but we’re going to be okay,” she added.

Drake, an avid Raptors fan who was in attendance during Monday’s game, also sent the player well wishes over social media.

“Was tough for any of us to even enjoy that game tonight after seeing this transpire. Praying for our brother,” the rapper wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Durant. “That’s my only concern tonight is your well being.”