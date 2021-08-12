The New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox will face off Thursday for the highly-anticipated 'Field of Dreams' game

Kevin Costner Returns to Iowa Ahead of MLB's Field of Dreams Game: 'Felt So Good to Be Back'

Major League Baseball's highly-anticipated 'Field of Dreams' game is finally here!



After previously being pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox will face off in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday, playing in a new stadium built next to the actual field featured in the beloved 1989 film.



About 8,000 fans will be in attendance to watch the special event — which is the most expensive regular season game in baseball history, per USA Today. With just hours to go before the main event, as of Thursday ticket prices range between $1,529 and $4,560, according to resell site TickPick.

In honor of the game, both teams will also be wearing special throwback uniforms, which were unveiled on social media earlier this week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Field of Dreams star Kevin Costner — who portrayed Ray Kinsella, a corn farmer who builds a baseball field on his land after hearing the mysterious words "If you build it, he will come" — also made the trip to Iowa ahead of the big game.



Fox, which will be airing Thursday's game, shared a photograph of Costner playing catch on the field Wednesday. "Felt so good to be back" he wrote in the comments section.

In an interview with CBS This Morning on Thursday, Costner added, "I knew it was a great film and written beautifully but nobody saw this coming and to see what's happening here is fantastic."

A sign welcomes visitors to the "Field of Dreams" movie set next to the cornfield ballpark near Dyersville, Iowa on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play a MLB regular season game on an adjacent ballpark in the cornfields of Iowa on Thursday, August 12th. MLB Field Dreams, Dyersville, Io, United States - 11 Aug 2021 Credit: Pat Benic/UPI/Shutterstock

Of course, fans aren't the only ones looking forward to the big game.



"It's kind of a dream come true," said Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, according to the New York Post.

"You never think you'll get a chance to play at the Field of Dreams. But getting this opportunity, the chance to walk through the corn, it's going to be a big moment, a special moment," he added.

New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Field of Dreams Credit: New York Yankees; Ron Vesely/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.