Kevin Costner Makes Epic Entrance Through the Cornfield at MLB Field of Dreams Game: 'Is This Heaven?'

The highly-anticipated game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox went off without a hitch Thursday night at a specially-built stadium in Dyersville, Iowa, adjacent to the field featured in the 1989 film.

In a tribute to the beloved movie, Kevin Costner — who portrayed Ray Kinsella, a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield that attracts ghosts of baseball greats — started off the night by walking through the cornfield surrounding the stadium.

In a nod to the film, he was eventually followed by all of the players, who wore special throwback uniforms.

The 66-year-old actor went on to give a moving speech as he reflected on the film's enduring legacy.

"30 years ago, on the other side of that corn we filmed a movie that stood the test of time," he said. "Tonight, thanks to that enduring impact that little movie had, it's allowed us to come here again. But now we're on a field that Major League Baseball made.

"We've kept our promise, Major League Baseball has kept its promise, the dream is still alive. There is probably just one more question to answer – is this heaven? Yes it is," he added, a nod to one of the film's famous quotes. "This field is for the players. Good luck today."

New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox Credit: Ron Vesely/Getty

The game certainly fit its venue, too.

The Yankees and White Sox traded home runs all evening long, sending ball after ball sailing into the cornfield surrounding the ballpark. The real drama, though, came in the ninth inning.

After entering the inning down 7-4, the Yankees found themselves three outs away from victory thanks to a pair of pair of homers courtesy of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

But the real hero was White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who sent a walk-off two-run blast into the corn at the bottom of the inning. Fireworks lit the sky as the 28-year-old proudly rounded the bases before leaping into his teammates' arms at home plate.

Tim Anderson Credit: Ron Vesely/Getty

"Being able to walk it off was definitely one of the best moments of my career, for sure," Anderson said after the game, according to ESPN.

He added: "The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show."

Despite the Yankees' loss, manager Aaron Boone thoroughly enjoyed the "awesome" experience as well. "That was as special and breathtaking a setting for a baseball game as I've ever been part of," he said after the game, according to Yahoo! Sports.

field of dreams Credit: Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

"Major League Baseball has done an amazing job creating that experience," he continued. "I'm sure everyone enjoyed it. Obviously, it was a pretty special game that unfortunately didn't go our way, but as far as the atmosphere, the playing field, the perfect weather night, it was something to behold."

Before the first pitch was thrown, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed a second Field of Dreams game will take place in 2022. A specific date has not been named, though August appears to be the target.

"I think the reception that this has received has been so positive that we will be back," Manfred told reporters, according to The DesMoines Register.

New York Yankees Credit: Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty

A source told the outlet Thursday night that the Chicago Cubs would participate in the game should MLB return to the site. On Wednesday, Cubs manager David Ross hinted at the possibility of Chicago playing in the game.