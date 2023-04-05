Kentucky High School Football Player Dies of Brain Injury After Getting Hit During Scrimmage: 'Heartbroken'

Andrew Dodson, a high school football player from Kentucky, died this week after he was injured during a scrimmage game with his team.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced the tight end's death on Monday, three days after he was hospitalized with a head injury following a tackle.

"No words can explain, justify or rationalize tragedies such as these," the organization said. "We only ask for peace and comfort to all around him and around our great Commonwealth. We also encourage all to seek out family and friends to walk through this difficult time together and talk through all the emotions that come with losing a friend, brother, comrade, child and teammate."

They added: "We know in the hours, days, weeks, months and years ahead we will continue to remember his fighting spirit and passion for all things Pulaski County, as well as his deeply held beliefs about his time on earth and the following."

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, Andrew's father, Alan, said his son was running with the football during the Pulaski County varsity football spring Maroon and White game when he was tackled by one of his teammates.

"It was not a violent hit or helmet-to-helmet. It was a simple, clean tackle," Alan told the outlet on Sunday.

"His head hit the turf, and Andrew suffered blunt-force trauma to the brain," he continued. "He had a major surgery to relieve the pressure and has never awakened. He has been fight[ing] for his life on total life support."

University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops sent his condolences to the family in a post on Twitter.

"Our sympathies and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Andrew Dodson, a member of the Pulaski County football team," Stoops wrote. "We are heartbroken by this tragedy and are deeply sorry for your loss."

An online obituary for Andrew said he competed in academics and athletics and had spent time as a member of several choirs during his time in school.

RELATED VIDEO: High School Senior Dies Following Cardiac Arrest at School, Which Family Says Happened After Gym Class

"Andrew loved to travel and visit new places. In addition to most of the lower 48 states, he visited many foreign countries, including Canada, Mexico, several Caribbean nations, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and, his favorite, Israel," the obituary read.

"He cherished the memories of the sights, sounds, and culinary experiences his travels afforded him and loved to tell others about them," it continued.

The family asked that expressions of sympathy be shared with the Andrew Dodson Pulaski County Youth Development Fund.