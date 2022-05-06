The 148th Kentucky Derby kicks off Saturday at the historic Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville

Everything to Know About the 148th Kentucky Derby — Including When and How to Watch This Weekend

There's $3 million on the line this weekend as 20 horses and their jockeys vie for first place at the most fashionable equestrian event of the year, the 148th Kentucky Derby.

The two-minute race has become quite the spectacle over the years, as thousands of fans show up and out for the star-studded event, wearing their most colorful southern chic attire and ornate hats at the historic Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Derby Day, including how to watch the race and which horses to bet on.

1. When is it?

Taking place traditionally on the first Saturday of May, this year's Kentucky Derby kicks off Saturday, May 7, with post time at 6:57 p.m. EST, one of 15 live races televised from Churchill Downs this weekend.

The first of the Triple Crown races, the Kentucky Derby is followed by the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 21, and the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 11.

2. Where can you watch?

Kentucky Derby

NBC's live five-hour coverage of the Kentucky Derby starts Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST, and fans can also watch the broadcast on Peacock, live. NBC Sports begins its live coverage of the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 6 at 1 p.m. EST.

Derby coverage will also air live on USA Network, starting Saturday at noon EST.

3. Who are the biggest contenders?

With 20 horses vying for their share of the $3 million purses, Mo Donegal (10-1 odds) tops this year's leaderboard after winning the Remsen Stakes in December 2021, followed by Happy Jack (30-1) and Gun Runner champ Epicenter (7-2).

4. Who are the commentators?

Mike Tirico will host NBC's live coverage of the Kentucky Derby for sixth time, accompanied by analysts Jerry Bailey — a two-time Derby winner and Hall of Fame jockey — and Randy Moss. They will also be joined by Eddie Olczyk, host/reporter Ahmed Fareed, reporters Britney Eurton, Donna Brothers, Kenny Rice, Nick Luck, and race caller Larry Collmus, as well as "Run for the Roses" feature host Rebecca Lowe.

NBC News' Dylan Dreyer and E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi will lead the Kentucky Derby's fashion coverage, as NBC Sports' Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Rutledge Wood will serve as lifestyle correspondents.

5. Which celebrities will be in attendance?

kd-i Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Image