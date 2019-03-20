Ryan Lochte & More Pay Tribute to Swimmer Kenneth To After His Sudden Death: 'I'll Miss You Buddy'

The friends and loved ones of an elite swimmer who died in Florida while training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are paying tribute to the young athlete in the wake of his death.

Ryan Lochte was among the many to mourn To’s death publicly, with the U.S. Olympic swimmer sharing photos of his former competitor on Instagram.

Wrote Lochte, “Words cannot express how saddened I am at the passing of Kenneth To. The world has lost an incredible human being. I’m so grateful to have been able to call him a friend and to have gotten to know him over the past several years.”

“He was not only a fierce competitor but more importantly, he was a really good person,” continued Lochte. “My heart goes out to his family, his girlfriend and friends. I’ll miss you buddy. #rip.”

To — 26 — fell ill during a training session at the Gator Swim Club at the University of Florida in Gainesville on Monday, according to a statement from the Hong Kong Sports Institute. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. To’s cause of death was not immediately clear.

USA Swimming and the Australian Olympic Team were among the other groups to react to To’s death.

Sadness this morning with news of the death of @DolphinsAUS teammate and Youth Olympian Kenneth To.

Kenneth was a friend to many at the AOC and in the Olympic family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire @SwimmingAUS community at this time. Vale Kenneth pic.twitter.com/9etAao7TcZ — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) March 19, 2019

Our thoughts are with Kenneth To's family & friends. ❤️ https://t.co/hKRg2EOXGL — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) March 19, 2019

One of the nicest guys I ever had the pleasure of traveling with. RIP Kenneth, taken too soon. https://t.co/3iCi4H97ZL — Jessica Hardy (@swimhardy) March 19, 2019

I am in utter shock. One of the nicest athletes with whom I’ve interacted has died. Kenneth To was a kind, passionate and humble person. I am just in shock. R. I. P. — Loretta Race (@RettaRace) March 19, 2019

So shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of Kenneth To. A lovely guy, taken far too soon. 😔Sending my love to his family and friends at this awful time❤️ — Siobhan-M O'Connor (@SiobhanMOConnor) March 19, 2019

To’s girlfriend, Kelly Kwong, also reportedly broke her silence on social media after To’s Monday death, according to the South China Morning Post.

“Thank you for your support, I finally have the courage to read the comments. It’s really hard to stay strong coz it hurts so much to admit that he’s actually gone…” she reportedly wrote on Instagram in a post that either expired or has since been deleted. “But I’ll try, try to be tough like he used to be, and what he would want me to be.”

Kenneth To Clive Rose/Getty

Kwong and To had been dating since 2015 after they met at a World Cup short-course meeting, where Kwong was an announcer, the Post reported.

To frequently posted photos with Kwong on his social media accounts, including a sweet snap of the couple traveling through Australia in December 2018.

“Time flies with you by my side,” he wrote on Twitter. “Had a nice trip up the coast exploring Newcastle with Kelly!”

(👫) Time flies with you by my side. Had a nice trip up the coast exploring Newcastle with Kelly! #Newcastle #Australia #holiday pic.twitter.com/nLFuYxmFK8 — Kenneth To – 杜敬謙 (@kennethkhto) December 30, 2018

The swimmer also celebrated his three-year anniversary with Kwong in September.

“3 years and counting! Couldn’t be happier,” he wrote on Instagram of a photo of the happy couple sipping drinks with a scenic view.

To was born in Hong Kong and moved to Australia as a child, but transferred his nationality back to Hong Kong in 2016, and was training to compete in the upcoming 2020 summer games in Tokyo.

RELATED: Swimmer Kenneth To Dies at 26 While Training to Qualify for Olympics in Florida

He won six medals at the 2010 Youth Olympics in Singapore, taking the gold medal in the 400-meter medley. He later won a silver medal as part of part of Australia’s 400-medley relay squad at the 2013 world championships in Barcelona.

“Kenneth was an outstanding elite athlete who holds 17 Hong Kong records,” the Hong Kong Sports Institute said in the statement. “He had been an Elite Scholarship Athlete at the HKSI since August 2016. He was extremely popular and loved by his teammates and competitors. Kenneth was known as a truly exceptional person, warm, funny and kind. His sudden passing is a huge loss to local sports.”