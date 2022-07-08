Kendall Jenner Shows Her Support for Devin Booker's NBA 2K23 Cover Following Reported Breakup

PORTOFINO, ITALY - MAY 20: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seen arriving at Ristorante Puny in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. (Photo by NINO/GC Images)

PORTOFINO, ITALY - MAY 20: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seen arriving at Ristorante Puny in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. (Photo by NINO/GC Images)

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker appear to be on good terms.

Though it was reported in mid-June that the pair ended their relationship after two years, the Kardashians star, 26, showed her support for the Phoenix Suns player, 25, on Thursday by sharing the NBA 2K23 cover featuring Booker to her Instagram Story — though she did not add a caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The NBA 2K video game's newest iteration is currently available for pre-order. "It's something I dreamed about," Booker said in a video taken at the cover photoshoot. "Dreams do come true."

kendall jenner/Instagram Credit: kendall jenner/Instagram

The two were believed to have broken up last month, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight that "Kendall feels like they're on different paths."

Another source told the outlet that she and Booker "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

However, nearly a week after their reported split made headlines, the couple was photographed hanging out together at Soho House's Malibu branch.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kendall explained how she feels as the only Kardashian-Jenner sister without a child. At the time of filming, sister Kylie Jenner was still pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child together.

"I am so excited to be an aunt again," Kendall said in a confessional. "I just have so many nieces and nephews at this point. But it's always exciting to meet a new little personality and see who they become it's really cool."

While browsing a baby store with Khloé Kardashian, Kendall admitted, "Oh my god, being in a baby store feels real for me these days. Just like the day is coming for me."

RELATED VIDEO: Kendall Jenner and NBA Star Devin Booker Break Up After 2 Years: Report

In a previous episode, mom Kris Jenner spoke to Kendall about potentially becoming a mom, telling her, "I was just thinking, maybe it's time to, you know, have a baby."

The idea was quickly shut down by the model.

"You keep telling me, 'You're not getting any younger,' but guess what? It's my life. I don't know if I'm ready yet," Kendall told her mom in the episode.