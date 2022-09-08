Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Seen Together at NBA Event 2 Months After Reported Break-Up

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker were seen together Wednesday, two months after their reported break-up.

The supermodel and the Phoenix Suns guard attended the release of the official NBA basketball game NBA 2K23 in Los Angeles and shared some time together among the crowd, a source tells PEOPLE.

Wearing a bandeau top and multi-colored pants paired with a black handbag, Jenner, 25, spoke closely to Booker, 25, during the game launch which features the NBA All-Star in its cover art, adds the source.

The date came after Booker walked the red carpet at the event alone earlier in the evening dressed in a black short sleeve shirt, matching black pants and a gold chain.

Jenner was first linked to Booker in 2020. That year, they were spotted road-tripping to Sedona, Arizona.

The pair went Instagram-official on Valentine's Day last year, with Jenner and Booker sharing their very first photos of each other. They later celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2021.

Offering a rare glimpse into their romance to commemorate the occasion at the time, Jenner shared a couple of PDA-filled snaps on Instagram, which showed her embracing Booker from behind, and another of them wrapped in each other's arms.

Booker, meanwhile, tagged the model in a photo of a dining set-up at sunset, simply captioned "1." He also added a snap of a solo Jenner and another of the couple titled "365" and "52" — all references to their one-year milestone.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seen on August 27. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In May, they were spotted attending Jenner's sister Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding to Travis Barker.

A month later, news broke that the couple had reportedly broken up after two years together, with an insider telling Entertainment Tonight that Jenner and Booker were "not on the same page" about their future.

The pair have since sparked reconciliation rumors, however, after being spotted out together on numerous occasions, including an adventurous outing earlier last month and a dinner outing in West Hollywood last week.

In a 2019 interview with Vogue Australia, Jenner revealed that she is reluctant to reveal too much about her relationships and how it stems from watching her older sisters navigate the highs and lows of dating in the spotlight.

"A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world's business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally," she explained at the time. "Like once everyone is let in, you're letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don't think that's fair."