Ken Griffey Jr. is considered by many to be one of the best baseball players of all time

Ken Griffey Jr., Who Retired in 2010, Is Among Highest-Paid Players on the Cincinnati Reds

Baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr. is living comfortably in retirement — that's because the 52-year-old is still being paid by his former team, the Cincinnati Reds, long after walking away from the MLB in 2010, the Washington Post reported.

According to salary tracker Spotrac, Griffey Jr. will be paid around $3.6 million this season, making him the seventh highest-paid player on the team after Luis Castillo ($7.5 million) and before Tyler Mahle ($5.5 million). On Wednesday afternoon, the team added pitcher Mike Minor, who will earn $10 million this season, making him the third-highest paid player behind Mike Moustakas ($16 million) and Joey Votto ($25 million).

As the Post reported, Griffey Jr. is still getting paid by the Reds due to a contract he agreed to in 2000 that deferred his salary to payments between 2009 and 2024. Representatives for the Reds did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Griffey Jr., son of baseball great Ken Griffey Sr., made his MLB debut in 1989 with the Seattle Mariners. He briefly played for the Chicago White Sox after his stint with the Reds.

By the time he retired, Griffey Jr. earned 13 All-Star Game selections, 10 Gold Glove Awards, and seven Silver Slugger Awards, and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.

The deferment allows the Reds added flexibility in their payroll and assures Griffey Jr. a guaranteed salary for another two years.

The agreement between Griffey Jr. and the Reds may bring up memories of a similar contract structuring that is often the butt of jokes among MLB fans.

Former MLB player Bobby Bonilla still receives annual payments of nearly $1.2 million from the New York Mets, though he played his last game for the team in 1999.

At the time, the Mets wanted to buy Bonilla out of his contract and offered to pay him the remaining $5.9 million owed to him.

But instead of paying Bonilla the money in one lump sum, the Mets agreed to pay him nearly $1.2 million every year for 25 years starting July 1, 2011, according to ESPN. The amount also included eight percent interest.

The outlet estimates 59-year-old Bonilla will earn $29.8 million by the time the Mets finish paying him in 2035 when he's 72.