Kemba Walker Will Consider Changing Jersey Number for Kobe Bryant — But May 'Honor' Him Differently

Boston Celtics star Kemba Walker may become the latest player to change his jersey number to honor the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Bryant famously had two jersey numbers at different points throughout his 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers — he wore No. 8 for a decade after joining the team in 1996, and then switched to No. 24 in the 2006-2007 season, a number he would keep until his retirement from the NBA in 2016.

Following the tragic accident, which also claimed the lives of his 13-year-old daughter and seven others, the league has paid tribute to Bryant in creative ways. Players have temporarily worn one of Bryant’s numbers while on the court, and many teams have allowed the 24-second shot clock to run down to zero at the start of games — a basketball interpretation of a moment of silence.

On the day of Bryant’s death, Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban announced No. 24 would not be worn by player on the team again. In this same sentiment, players already wearing either of Bryant’s numbers are starting to relinquish them — Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets, Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic, and Moe Harkless of the L.A. Clippers, who all wear No. 8, have separately announced they are changing their numbers, according to CBS Sports.

Walker, who also wears No. 8, may soon join these players.

“I’m considering [changing my jersey number], but I’m not sure yet,” Walker told reporters on Tuesday. “I’m definitely thinking about it, but we’ll see.”

Kemba Walker shares he's thinking of retiring No. 8 in honor of Kobe but he also sees how he can also honor him by keeping the number pic.twitter.com/CC408lm2ZN — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 29, 2020

“I definitely have tons of respect for Kobe,” he added. “But you know, everyone mourns a little bit different. You know for me, I’m thinking I would love to honor him by wearing that number. Kobe played hard each and every night and I would like to honor him by doing the same.”

Walker said he initially chose No. 8 because his birthday is May 8.

According to CBS, 19 players started the season wearing No. 8, and it is tied for the second most popular number this year. No. 24 is currently worn by 11 players.

Lakers player Quinn Cook is changing his jersey number from 2 to 28, to honor both Bryant (No. 8) and his daughter Gianna Bryant, who wore No. 2 on the Mamba Sports Academy basketball team.

Bryant had previously discussed the reasoning behind the number switch.

“When I first came in at 8, is really trying to ‘plant your flag’ sort of thing. I got to prove that I belong here in this league,” he once said, according to Bleacher Report. “I’ve got to prove that I’m one of the best in this league. You’re going after them. It’s nonstop energy and aggressiveness and stuff.”

Adding of the switch to No. 24: “Then 24 is a growth from that. Physical attributes aren’t there the way they used to be, but the maturity level is greater. Marriage, kids. Start having a broader perspective being one of the older guys on the team now, as opposed to being the youngest. Things evolve.”