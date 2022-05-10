The "Not Like This" singer posted a sweet birthday tribute to the New York Knicks player

NBA Star Kemba Walker and R&B Singer Marissa Go Instagram Official: 'My Love'

New York Knicks player Kemba Walker is (Instagram) officially off the market.

The NBA star celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday, and received a special tribute from R&B singer Marissa. The loved-up photos appear to be the first time the pair has shared their relationship on social media, though internet sleuths have connected the stars for some time.

"Happy Birthday My Love, there's no one like you ❤️," Marissa wrote in the caption of her Instagram post to the athlete.

The "Not Like This" singer shared eight photos from various outings with Walker, including pictures of the couple in a recording studio, on a private plane, and sipping cocktails.

Marissa Credit: Marissa/Instagram

Fans of Walker spotted Marissa at a Knicks game back in October 2021, with a fan page for the singer reposting an Instagram Story in which she was wearing Walker's jersey.

Marissa's tweets have, until now, kept Walker's identity anonymous, but she has often mentioned a romantic partner.

"Bae never misses," she tweeted on Feb. 15 after a Valentine's Day surprise. Marissa also shared photos from the couple's date night on her Instagram.

Walker's 2021-22 NBA season was cut short when he and the Knicks came to an agreement that would keep the athlete off the court until next season.