Kemah Siverand tried sneaking a woman into the team's hotel by dressing her up as a player

Former Seahawks Player Cut for Trying to Sneak Woman Into Hotel Apologizes: It Was 'Inexcusable'

A former Seattle Seahawks player who was cut from the team after attempting to sneak a woman into the team's hotel, disobeying strict coronavirus guidelines has issued a public apology.

Earlier this month, the Seahawks announced they had waived defensive back Kemah Siverand, who was signed by the team after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State. According to ESPN, the 23-year-old's dismissal came after he was filmed trying to bring a woman into the hotel where the team was quarantining, even going as far as disguising her as a player to avoid detection.

Siverand issued his first public comments following the incident on Monday.

"After taking time to reflect and really consider the seriousness of my actions, I have tried to find the appropriate words to apologize to all of those affected by my poor decision and immaturity," Siverand said in a post to Twitter and Instagram. "I've privately apologized to Coach [Pete] Carroll, [general manager] John Schneider, and the Seahawks organization."

"I violated team rules, which would have been unacceptable in normal times, but absolutely inexcusable now during a pandemic," his apology continued. "I understand my lapse in [judgment] put my teammates and the organization at risk, thankfully no one else was affected by my actions."

Siverand also sent a handwritten apology to the Seahawks, a source told ESPN.

"I want everyone to know that I am truly sorry, hold myself accountable, and am ready to move forward," he added in his letter. "I want to make sure this one mistake will not define me, and I will continue training harder than ever to continue pursuing my dreams of playing in the National Football League."

"I made a mistake, let people down, and am truly sorry," Siverand said. "Thank you to everyone that reached out to offer support."

On April 25, Siverand celebrated signing with the Seahawks with a post on social media. In it, he said he had "been waiting to prove my worth my whole life!"

"Faith is real. The journey continues!" he wrote. "Thank you @seahawks for this opportunity and believing in me."

With the NFL season scheduled to start in a few weeks, keeping coronavirus cases at a minimum is crucial. But some big changes have already happened — this year's preseason was eliminated and a number of players have opted out for safety concerns.