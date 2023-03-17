Kelsey Plum Recalls 'Lack of Representation' for Girls While Growing Up: 'Visibility Is Huge'

Within the last year, Kelsey Plum became a WNBA champion, added an Olympic gold medal to her resume, and became a household name for basketball fans.

But growing up, Plum, 28, says there was a "definite lack of representation with women" in sports.

"If we go back to when I first started playing basketball, I watched Diana Taurasi play when I was 10, and that's who I wanted to be," Plum tells PEOPLE. "Seeing her inspired me."

When Under Armour approached the Las Vegas Aces star to lead the revamp of their iconic Protect This House campaign, she says it was a "no-brainer" to join the brand's initiative.

Plum and NBA champion Stephen Curry star in the commercial, which is a modern spin on Under Armour's 2002 campaign by the same name.

Under Armour

"This is an epic campaign that we remember," says Plum. "Twenty years ago, it left a very specific intentional vision in our heads and to be able to come back around full circle and to be a part of it this time in a new modernized way, but still with similar values aligned. I'm just proud to be a part of this."

She adds, "Seeing confident, strong, powerful women protecting this house is... I don't think it gets much better than that."

As she navigates becoming one of basketball's biggest stars, Plum says it's crucial to her to inspire the next generation of young athletes, especially girls.

"I try to make sure I'm as visible as I can be and touch as many young girls as I can," she says.

Plum says she remembers how valuable it was to learn from college and WNBA athletes when she dreamed of making it to the league.

"Some of my fondest memories are going to camps and seeing the women that I saw on TV, them putting me through drills inspired me," she says.

Under Armour

"So, I think visibility is huge, and it matters. Representation is massive," says Plum.

Even as a role model, the humble WNBA champion still sees herself as "an everyday Joe," outside the league.

"I try not to take myself too seriously and just be real," Plum tells PEOPLE. "I think at the end of the day, people connect with people. I can play basketball and do whatever, but I do feel like I'm an everyday Joe."