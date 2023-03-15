Kelsey Plum Calls Out Raiders Coach After Her Husband Darren Waller Is Traded Days After Wedding

Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller barely enjoyed a week as newlyweds before the NFL star was traded to the New York Giants.

Waller, 30, was acquired by the New York team after spending five seasons with the Raiders in Las Vegas, where his new wife plays basketball with the Aces.

After the news of the trade broke, former NFL star Robert Griffin III tweeted, "Darren Waller JUST GOT MARRIED to Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces and Josh McDaniels' wedding present was to trade him to the New York Giants. McDaniels is NOT a romantic."

Plum saw the viral tweet and jokingly suggested that Waller was traded because McDaniels — the Raiders head coach — didn't get to go to their nuptials. "Prolly cause he wasn't invited to the wedding lol," Plum tweeted.

The athletes tied the knot on March 4 in an intimate ceremony that surprised their fans.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Plum and Waller, 30, applied for a marriage license on Jan. 22 for their March 4 wedding. They have reportedly been dating since last year.

On Instagram, Plum shared a series of photos of her and Waller as they stood in front of guests and shared their first kiss as husband and wife.

Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller. Kelsey Plum/instagram

2022 was a big year for Plum, as she secured the WNBA title with the Aces, was named the MVP of the All-Star Game and received a gold medal with the US team for 5-on-5 in the FIFA Basketball World Cup.

Despite only playing in nine games for the Raiders, Waller tallied 388 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 season.

The now-married couple were Vegas fan-favorites before Waller's trade, and Plum talked to PEOPLE about how much love she and the Aces have for the city.

"The Vegas vibe has been unbelievable," Plum says. "I didn't realize the impact that we would have on this community. They just appreciate winning. We're the first professional franchise to bring a championship to Las Vegas and the people really are just hyped and proud."