Kelsey Plum Calls Out Raiders Coach After Her Husband Darren Waller Is Traded Days After Wedding

Plum and Waller — who previously both played for Las Vegas teams — tied the knot on March 4 in the city

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 12:11 PM
Kelsey Plum (L) of the Las Vegas Aces and tight end Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders, Josh McDaniels
Photo: y Ethan Miller/Getty; Chris Unger/Getty

Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller barely enjoyed a week as newlyweds before the NFL star was traded to the New York Giants.

Waller, 30, was acquired by the New York team after spending five seasons with the Raiders in Las Vegas, where his new wife plays basketball with the Aces.

After the news of the trade broke, former NFL star Robert Griffin III tweeted, "Darren Waller JUST GOT MARRIED to Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces and Josh McDaniels' wedding present was to trade him to the New York Giants. McDaniels is NOT a romantic."

Plum saw the viral tweet and jokingly suggested that Waller was traded because McDaniels — the Raiders head coach — didn't get to go to their nuptials. "Prolly cause he wasn't invited to the wedding lol," Plum tweeted.

The athletes tied the knot on March 4 in an intimate ceremony that surprised their fans.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Plum and Waller, 30, applied for a marriage license on Jan. 22 for their March 4 wedding. They have reportedly been dating since last year.

On Instagram, Plum shared a series of photos of her and Waller as they stood in front of guests and shared their first kiss as husband and wife.

Aces Star Kelsey Plum Marries Raiders Pro Bowler Darren Waller
Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller. Kelsey Plum/instagram

2022 was a big year for Plum, as she secured the WNBA title with the Aces, was named the MVP of the All-Star Game and received a gold medal with the US team for 5-on-5 in the FIFA Basketball World Cup.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite only playing in nine games for the Raiders, Waller tallied 388 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 season.

The now-married couple were Vegas fan-favorites before Waller's trade, and Plum talked to PEOPLE about how much love she and the Aces have for the city.

"The Vegas vibe has been unbelievable," Plum says. "I didn't realize the impact that we would have on this community. They just appreciate winning. We're the first professional franchise to bring a championship to Las Vegas and the people really are just hyped and proud."

Related Articles
Aces Star Kelsey Plum Marries Raiders Pro Bowler Darren Waller
Las Vegas Love! Aces Star Kelsey Plum Marries Raiders Tight End Darren Waller — See the Photos
Raider's NFL player Maxx Crosby's wedding
Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby Marries Rachel Washburn in Romantic Nevada Ceremony
Candace Parker
Candace Parker Talks Signing with Las Vegas Aces to Be Closer to Family: 'The Most Important'
Hroniss Grasu and Sabrina Ionescu attend WME Sports cocktail party at Endeavor Lounge at Catch LA on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Is Engaged to Las Vegas Raiders' Hroniss Grasu!: 'Here's to Forever'
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021 Chiefs Eagles Preview Football, Kansas City, United States - 17 Sep 2017
31 Sets of Siblings Who've Competed in the NFL in the Last 10 Years
Kelsey Plum WNBA Finals
Kelsey Plum Admits Winning WNBA Championship Hasn't 'Fully Set In Yet': 'Sometimes I Forget'
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2023
patrick mahomes
Patrick Mahomes Wears the Same Pair of Red Underwear for Every NFL Game, Says Chiefs' Chad Henne
john madden
NFL, Raiders, and Hall of Fame Among Those Paying Homage to John Madden 1 Year After His Death
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says He's Retiring 'for Good' After 23 Seasons in the NFL in Emotional Video
Nick Sirriani and Brett Ashley Cantwell family with Santa
Who Is Nick Sirianni's Wife? All About Brett Ashley Cantwell
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP/Shutterstock (13672976ew) Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, in Las Vegas Patriots Raiders Football, Las Vegas, United States - 18 Dec 2022
Patriots' Baffling Final Second Meltdown Loss Dubbed Possible 'Dumbest Play in NFL History' – Watch
Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 23-6.
Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr Gifts Teammates Diamond Pendants as He Bids Emotional Goodbye to the Team
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? All About Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Tom Brady
Life After Football: The Notable Second Acts of NFL Stars
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz attend The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz's Relationship Timeline