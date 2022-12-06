Kelsey Plum Admits Winning WNBA Championship Hasn't 'Fully Set In Yet': 'Sometimes I Forget'

"We're the first professional franchise to bring a championship to Las Vegas and the people really are just hyped and proud," says Plum

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 05:27 PM
Kelsey Plum WNBA Finals
Photo: Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty

Kelsey Plum became a WNBA champion in September, but the Las Vegas Aces star admits that the feat still feels surreal.

"Sometimes I forget we won. I don't know if it's fully set in," 28-year-old Plum tells PEOPLE. "That's kind of how I feel some days."

Plum thinks that might change when she and the team "go back and get our rings," but for now, she's still riding the high from the epic parade Las Vegas threw for the team that brought the city its first-ever professional sports championship.

"The Vegas vibe has been unbelievable," Plum says. "I didn't realize the impact that we would have on this community. They just appreciate winning. We're the first professional franchise to bring a championship to Las Vegas and the people really are just hyped and proud."

Kelsey Plum
Las Vegas Aces Victory Parade. Ethan Miller/Getty

In fact, Plum has been enjoying all the perks of being a Vegas champ since the big win. "I mean, I get stopped every day just like I've never been given so many free valets and free parking and meals and just people thanking me," she shares.

The Aces guard says bringing a ring to the Nevada city has been particularly special given the struggles the city's residents have endured in recent years. "I feel like Vegas has taken some hits over the years," she says, referencing the 2017 festival shooting and the impact of the COVID-19 shutdowns on the city's tourism industry.

"The pandemic was really hard on Vegas," says Plum. "And then obviously the shooting that happened a few years ago, so I just think that these people were ready for something and it was really cool to be able to give it to them."

The Aces' championship parade brought out "over 20,000 people" to celebrate the team's win. "It was like pandemonium, it was epic," says Plum. "The parade was out of this world. I mean, they were supposed to shut down half the strip. They ended up shutting down the entire strip."

But for Plum, the championship mentality doesn't mean the Aces will slack off going into next season.

"It's been wonderful, but we're going to continue to grow," the reigning WNBA All-Star MVP says. "One of the reasons we were successful this year is because everyone came in really hungry and there was definitely a competitive fire within our team."

As the Aces prepare to head into this season, "That hasn't changed," says Plum. "For us, we aren't motivated by external factors or people's opinions or stuff like that." The team has a bigger goal in mind, actually.

"We really think that we have an opportunity here to build something bigger than basketball, you could say, in terms of just being able to bring in people that maybe weren't aware of the Aces or the WNBA before," Plum tells PEOPLE.

"Trust that we're ready to go."

Kelsey Plum WNBA Finals
David Dow/NBAE via Getty

Until then, the WNBA champ is channeling her competitive spirit into a different kind of basketball game. On Dec. 9, she and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu will battle it out in an NBA2K competition as part of her partnership with American Express.

The matchup between the two WNBA superstars will be aired live on Twitch. Plum, a regular gamer herself, says, "I'm competing against Sabrina, so there's probably going to be a lot of trash talk. It's something that I'm excited about because I might not be the best player, but I'm definitely practicing right now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Plum promises she'll "be ready when the time comes," but she's definitely aware that her opponent will bring the heat. "First of all, number one, she has devilish tendencies in her," Plum says of her good friend Ionescu.

"Number two, don't just go along with it and allow her to feel like shes innocent or whatever! A lot of people think she's a good child, but there's something in there," Plum laughs. "She went to Oregon."

Related Articles
WNBA star Kelsey Plum
Kelsey Plum Explains the 'Huge Misconception' About the WNBA's Fight for Better Pay
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Place kicker Daniel Carlson #2, punter AJ Cole #6 and long snapper Trent Sieg #47 of the Las Vegas Raiders take the field for a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 29-23 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
From the Gridiron to BFFs: Las Vegas Raiders Trio Say They 'Know Each Other Inside and Out'
PALMETTO, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: The Las Vegas Aces celebrate after defeating the Connecticut Sun 66-63 to advance to the WNBA finals following Game Five of their Third Round playoff at Feld Entertainment Center on September 29, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Las Vegas Aces Defeat Connecticut Sun to Win First WNBA Championship
Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm poses for a portrait during Media Day on August 5, 2020 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
WNBA All-Star Breanna Stewart Reflects on Playing Final Postseason with Sue Bird: 'We All Look to Sue'
Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm reacts after losing to the Las Vegas Aces 97-92 in her final game of her career during Game Four of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Climate Pledge Arena on September 06, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Sue Bird Retires from WNBA After 20-Year Career: 'Didn't Really Want to Leave the Court'
WNBA star Kelsey Plum announces partnership with fashion brand GSTQ
Kelsey Plum on WNBA Viewership, That 'Tiny' All-Star MVP Trophy, and Her New Brand Partnership
Stephanie Bruce (USA) places 10th in 2:32:28 in the women's race in the London Marathon in London, Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Stephanie Bruce Set to End Her Running Career at the New York City Marathon — Maybe: 'To Be Determined'
LAS VEGAS, NV -MAY 8: Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces handles the ball during the game against the Seattle Storm on May 8, 2022 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images); https://twitter.com/Kelseyplum10/status/1558280795294273537 Kelsey Plum @Kelseyplum10
WNBA's Kelsey Plum to Meet Her Fan with Cancer After Getting Help from Social Media Followers
'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a portrait during 2021 WNBA Media Day at the Michelob Ultra Arena on May 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A'ja Wilson Wins WNBA Defensive Player Award, Says Players Will Become 'Household Names'
US player Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022. - Serena Williams was set to take center stage as the US Open got under way on August 29, 2022 with the 23-time Grand Slam winner preparing to bid an emotional farewell to tennis. (Photo by COREY SIPKIN / AFP) (Photo by COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images)
Serena Williams Clarifies 'I Am Not Retired' and Says Chances of Her Return are 'Very High'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 31: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (L) talks with Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces during halftime of the Aces' game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 31, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Sun 89-81. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
WNBA Star Kelsey Plum Jumps for Joy as Tom Brady Sends Her a Gift and Says, 'You Are Amazing'
Terance Mann #14 of the LA Clippers poses for a picture during LA Clippers media day at Honey Training Center on September 26, 2022 in Playa Vista, California.
NBA's Terance Mann on Bringing Basketball Camp to the Massachusetts Hometown That 'Made Me Who I Am'
Kelsey Plum #10 of Team Wilson is presented with the MVP trophy during the 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at the Wintrust Arena on July 10, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Kelsey Plum Says Cherelle Griner Told Her to 'Go Get It for My Wife' Before All-Star MVP Performance
Scotty Pippen Digital shoot
NBA Legend Scottie Pippen on Passing the Torch to Son Scotty Jr.: 'The Journey's Just Beginning'
Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty shoots the ball during the game against the Las Vegas Aces
New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Sets Multiple WNBA Records in Historic Game
NEW YORK - NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 2: Serena Williams reacts after losing a point against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during the Women's Singles Third Round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the day 5 of the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament on September 2, 2022. In New York. (Photo by Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress)
Serena Williams Likely Plays Final Match of Legendary Career After Losing at US Open: 'Most Incredible Ride'