Kelly Slater, Lakey Peterson and More Surfers Honor Female Athletes for International Women's Day

To celebrate International Women's Day, star athletes from the World Surf League are highlighting women in sports.

In a video tribute on Wednesday, surfers named the female athletes they look up to the most, whom they will honor by wearing jerseys with their names on it during an upcoming competition. American surfing legend Kelly Slater selected surfing champion Margo Oberg, who he called "a queen of surfing."

Slater, 51, said, "When I was a little kid, I used to see her in the magazines and vote for her in the surfer poll awards. I wanted to honor and celebrate her as one of the pioneers of our sport who paved the way."

Lakey Peterson, previously ranked no. 1 by the World Surf League, highlighted tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams.

Peterson, 28, said she has "always been a really big fan of tennis" and has looked up to "both Venus and Serena" as "huge inspirations" for her own athletic career. "I didn't want to choose between the both of them, so I chose just WILLIAMS to be on the back of my jersey in wanting to represent both Venus and Serena."

Peterson added, "I think they are two women who have busted down the doors of women's sporting areas and proven what can be done as females on the court. They are great representations off the court too. I am honestly just a massive fan of the Williams sisters, grew up watching them on tv, and I grew up playing tennis, so that is who I decided to represent on my jersey this year for International Women's Day."

John John Florence, known for his dominant pipe surf, picked his mother, Alex Florence, who also surfs. "I chose my mom just because she has been a huge inspiration for my brothers and I, and she is an amazing surfer," said Florence

Florence said his mom "still goes out and surfs pipe today" and that there have been "a lot of sessions" when he wouldn't have gone out if his mom "hadn't paddled out first." At the end of his statement, Florence added, "So thanks, mom!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kolohe Andino, who holds the record for winning the most National Scholastic Surfing Association titles of any male surfer, selected Olympian hurdler Sydney McLaughlin.

"Sydney is such an inspiration," said Andino, 28. "To achieve so much at her age, and to carry herself the way she does, I look up to her in a lot of ways. She set a record and won Gold at the 2020 Olympics. Anyone can look up to her, but as an athlete, I truly see her as an example on how to achieve your goals. I am proud to wear her name on my jersey for International Women's Day."