The legendary surfer shared a GoFundMe page set up for Nixon Melville, who is battling neuroblastoma

Kelly Slater Helps Raise Funds for 4-Year-Old Boy Trying to Travel to U.S. for Cancer Treatment

Surfing legend Kelly Slater is hoping to spread awareness for a young Australian boy in need of life-saving funds in his fight against cancer.

The 48-year-old recently shared a link to a GoFundMe page for Nixon Melville, a 4-year-old who was diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma in July 2017. While he has undergone chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy over the last three years, Nixon is still not cancer-free.

According to the donation page, doctors believe Nixon has "very little" chance of surviving another five years. Nixon and his family are now hoping to raise $240,611 USD so he can travel from Australia to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York to participate in a vaccine trial against neuroblastoma.

If accepted into the trial, Nixon will receive seven vaccinations over 12 months. It will be a last-ditch effort by the family to save his life.

"Nixon is suffering from a deadly cancer called Neuroblastoma," Slater wrote to his 2.7 million Instagram followers on Tuesday. "Help his family get him to [New] York for treatments."

Slater recently gifted Nixon a signed surfboard and invited the family to his home in Australia's Palm Beach, according to a 7News clip posted by the surfing champion. While there, he and Nixon even played guitar together.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page has raised just over $31,000 USD.

The family is hoping to raise enough in the next few months so Nixon is able to start the trial as soon as he's done with his latest chemotherapy round in November.