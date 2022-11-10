Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Are Now Co-Owners of Italian Soccer Team Campobasso 1919

"This is a story of redemption, rebirth and hope that will be playing out on the football pitches of Italy, and we are truly proud to play a role as co-owners," says Consuelos

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 10, 2022 04:15 PM
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos buying an Italian soccer team
Photo: Campobasso 1919

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are looking to make their mark on the European soccer scene.

The longtime couple announced they are investing in two Italian soccer teams, Campobasso 1919 and Ascoli FC, and will take on a co-ownership role with Campobasso to help restore its success in the Italian soccer league.

"The Campobasso project is the quintessential underdog story," Consuelos, 51, said in a statement on the announcement, shared with PEOPLE. "When I sat with [North Sixth Group's chairman] and heard the story about these fans being at risk of losing the sport they love, Kelly and I wanted to get involved and be part of the solution."

Campobasso 1919 — founded over 100 years ago and the most popular team in the Molise region of Southern Italy — has found some success, climbing up to the second tier of the Italian soccer league and defeating some of the most successful and well-known teams such as Juventus, AC Milan and Lazio. The team was even promoted to the third tier of the league in 2021 for the first time in 32 years.

However, the team suffered a stroke of bad luck when it was denied re-entrance to the league in 2022 because of "administrative failures." It was unknown whether the team would be able to compete again for their fans in the 2022-23 season, until it was purchased by North Sixth Group.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-ripa/" data-inlink="true">Kelly Ripa</a> and Mark Consuelos buying an Italian soccer team
Campobasso 1919

Consuelos and Ripa, 52, said they would work with North Sixth Group to build the team's media presence, and increase its commercial activities and sponsorship opportunities.

"This is a story of redemption, rebirth and hope that will be playing out on the football pitches of Italy, and we are truly proud to play a role as co-owners," said Consuelos.

Matt Rizzetta, Chairman of North Sixth Group, said the company is "thrilled" by Consuelos and Ripa's commitment to the team in another statement.

"Beyond football, we view Campobasso 1919 as a platform to represent the immigrants, ex-pats, and underdogs across the world who can relate to the pain and suffering these fans have endured, but also to the importance of perseverance on the journey to achieving dreams" Rizzetta said.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-ripa/" data-inlink="true">Kelly Ripa</a> and Mark Consuelos buying an Italian soccer team
Campobasso 1919

Campobasso 1919 will start off in the fifth tier of the new season, but North Sixth Group said it has plans to help the team climb up the ladder of the Italian soccer league.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Consuelos and Ripa also invested in Ascoli FC, a team currently in Serie B of the Italian soccer league, through North Sixth Group. North Sixth Group said additional details on Consuelos and Ripa's investment on Ascoli FC will be revealed in upcoming weeks.

Ascoli FC has seen some success in recent years, finishing sixth last season in Serie B and qualifying for the promotion playoffs to Serie A before getting defeated.

Related Articles
Aly Raisman Dog
Olympian Aly Raisman Says She's Prioritizing More 'Alone Time' to Work on Her Mental Health
Joe Biden, Britney Griner, Vladimir Putin
President Biden Hopes Putin Will Be Willing 'to Talk More Seriously' About Brittney Griner's Release
Draymond Green Throwing Bones
Draymond Green Says 'Shame on You' to Fans Who Think They Know Him from Just Watching Basketball
Eli Manning Taking Shots with Fivio
Eli Manning Does Shots and Hits the Recording Studio with Rapper Fivio Foreign
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Jokes He Needed '2 Shots of Tequila' Before He Hosted 'Saturday Night Live'
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers Slams 'Armchair Quarterback' Analysts, Defends Himself After Fifth Straight Loss
Actor Ryan Reynolds gestures towards a fan as he is recognized during a break in play as the Ottawa Senators take on the Vancouver Canucks in an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario on Tuesday, Nov.
Ryan Reynolds Affirms He Wants to Buy the Ottawa Senators, but Jokes He Needs a 'Sugar Daddy'
Michael Consuelos photographed at Sweet Space studio in NYC on October 19, 2022
Michael Consuelos Admits He 'Often' Raids Dad Mark's 'Cool Closet' and 'He Always Notices'
US basketball player Brittney Griner (R) is escorted by police before a hearing during her trial on charges of drug smuggling, in Khimki, outside Moscow on August 2, 2022. - Griner was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in February 2022 just days before Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine. She was charged with drug smuggling for possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil. Speaking at the trial on July 27, Griner said she still did not know how the cartridges ended up in her bag.
Brittney Griner Being Transferred to Unkown Russian Penal Colony, Attorneys Say
Raiders' Darren Waller hosts a recovery day in Las Vegas, NV with Icy Hot PRO, a new product line that delivers a powerful combination of two maximum-strength pain relievers: menthol and camphor, on October 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Raiders' Darren Waller Opens Up About Experience with Addiction and 'Rising Above' Adversity: 'Push Yourself'
Actor and Texas fan Matthew McConaughey stands on the sideline during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the USC Trojans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Austin, Texas.
Matthew McConaughey May Join Jeff Bezos In Bid to Buy the Washington Commanders
HBO SPORTS DOCUMENTARY SAY HEY, WILLIE MAYS!
Say Hey! Willie Mays Documentary Goes Beyond the Legend, Pays Tribute to the Person
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: LeBron James attends the premiere of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" at Regal LA Live on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Kyrie Irving attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)
LeBron James Criticizes Kyrie Irving for Sharing Antisemitic Film: 'I Don't Respect It'
Mattress Mack, jim mcginvale
'Mattress Mack' Wins Record $75 Million After Betting on Houston Astros to Win World Series
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock (13611332ag) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reaches back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Fla Rams Buccaneers Football, Tampa, United States - 06 Nov 2022
Tom Brady Leads Tampa Bay to Narrow Victory in First Game Following Divorce from Gisele Bündchen
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jason DeCrow/AP/Shutterstock (13610921t) Women's division winner Sharon Lokedi, of Kenya, and men's division winner Evans Chebet, of Kenya, pose at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, in New York NYC Marathon, New York, United States - 06 Nov 2022
Kenya's Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi Win 51st New York City Marathon