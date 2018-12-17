Longtime WNBA Exec Named the First Female Assistant General Manager in NBA History

Another woman is shattering the NBA’s glass ceiling.

Kelly Krauskopf has been named the first-ever female assistant general manager in the NBA, accepting the role for the Indiana Pacers.

Krauskopf spent 19 seasons as the top executive for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever.

“I am honored to be a part of an elite and historical franchise. The chance to work in an NBA front office for a first-class organization filled with great people I know and in a city that has become my home is extraordinary,” Krauskopf said in a statement released by the Pacers.

“My past experience has shown me that building winning teams and elite level culture is not based on gender – it is based on people and processes. I am excited to join the Pacers as we continue building the best NBA franchise in the business,” said the former Texas A&M basketball star.

Kelly Krauskopf and Victor Oladipo Ron Hoskins/NBAE/Getty

This is not the first time Krauskopf has made history.

In 1996, she was named the WNBA’s first director of basketball operations, and has been the longest-tenured senior team executive in the league.

According to the Pacers’ press release, Krauskopf is also a member of the USA Basketball’s Women’s Senior National Team Committee, for which she helped select the gold-medal winning rosters for the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics.