Kelly Clarkson Mocks Tom Brady's 'Thirst Trap' in Remix of 'Since U Been Gone'

Alexa, play Kelly Clarkson's Tom Brady remix of "Since U Been Gone," please.

Guests at the NFL Honors were treated to a live remix of Clarkson's 2004 hit, with a special Brady-themed twist on Thursday night.

Clarkson, 40, was hosting the show when Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins took the stage hoping to perform a special tribute to Brady, 45. "I'm sorry Kelly, I just wanted to sing one quick tribute song to Tom Brady on behalf of all the other quarterbacks in our league," Cousins, 34, said. "Would that be OK?"

Cousins switched up the lyrics to the hit song, referencing Brady's seven Super Bowl wins and joking that "maybe Kirk could win," now that Brady has retired.

Clarkson, wearing a floor-length dress featuring a Dallas Cowboys theme, pointed out that Cousins' version "didn't sound like a tribute" — and sounded more like he and the other NFL quarterbacks are relieved they won't have to compete against Brady anymore.

Then, she showed off her powerhouse vocals with a remix of her own. "Cause now that he's gone, teams have hope for the first time," Clarkson sang.

"Brady's moving on, for the GOAT, that's a wrap, now he just posts thirst traps," she sang as a photo of Brady's recent revealing selfie took the screen.

Brady posted the sexy photo shortly after he announced his second retirement from the NFL. However, two of the former quarterback's friends, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, also poked fun at the shot.

Tom Brady. Tom Brady/twitter

"I don't think he did it right," Gronkowski, 33, told ET this week of Brady's revealing selfie. He explained that Brady's "hand is not in the right place," during the interview. "He's covering up a little bit," Gronkowski critiqued, jokingly. "You're not supposed to be covering up! That's what's supposed to be showing."

"You gotta show the package, Tom," Gronkowski added with a laugh. He also joked with reporters that he "was a little shocked" when he saw the selfie.

Edelman, 36, also shared his thoughts on Brady's picture on Tuesday, in an Instagram Reel. "Gotta start somewhere bubs. Practice makes perfect," Edelman wrote in the caption of his post. Not unlike Gronkowski, Edelman's biggest critique of Brady's "thirst trap" shot was the placement of his hand. "What are you covering, bubs? Let it hang, bubs!"