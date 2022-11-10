Keith Farmer, Four-Time British Motorcycling Champion, Dead at 35

British motorcycling star Keith Farmer has died at the age of 35.

Farmer was a decorated champion who took home four national championship titles in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018 in the Superstock 600 and Superstock 1000 divisions.

According to MSN, his brother, David Farmer, announced the news of Keith's passing in a Facebook post on Thursday.

He wrote: "I'm lost for words, our little brother left us at 1.45 this morning with us all by his side. Life will never be the same again, he made us all so proud and he will be very sorely missed."

Farmer retired in September 2021 after a long lasting career that dates back over ten years. He was widely regarded as one of the best motocross riders in Northern Ireland and was known as the "Clogher Bullet" to his fans.

Farmer said at the time that he decided to retire earlier than planned after "two relatively big crashes," BBC News reported.

"I have had a tough year but that's just racing. I have realized that it is time to walk away," he said. "I count myself extremely lucky to have been given these opportunities and with these I have won four British titles."

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Joan, and two children.

Tributes have been pouring in from the motocross community following the news of his passing.

TAS Racing, Farmer's team when he raced the Superstock 1000 series, wrote in a Twitter post that his "infectious smile will be missed by everyone who knew him."

They added that the team remained in touch with Farmer after his retirement and that many happy memories were enjoyed with him on a personal and professional level.

Fellow rider Andrew Irwin dedicated a sweet post to him on Instagram, writing: Keith, you taught me more about race craft in 2017 than I've learnt in my whole race career, you were a x4 British champion that didn't only have raw talent but also worked hard away from racing. Rest in peace mate until we meet again."

The British Superbike Championship also published a tribute to the Farmer, which reads: "Keith will be terribly missed by all that had the pleasure of meeting him throughout his career. He was a brilliant and successful rider on track, who will be fondly remembered by his rivals, colleagues and fans following today's tragic news."