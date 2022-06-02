Keion Henderson Jokes 'My Eyes Were Sweating' During Emotional Toasts at Wedding to Shaunie O'Neal
Pastor Keion Henderson and Basketball Wives star Shaunie O'Neal got married in Anguilla last weekend while surrounded by friends and family — and say the destination wedding was an "unforgettable celebration" of their love.
And an emotional one at that — in fact, a special moment brought the groom to tears during the reception at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club, he tells PEOPLE.
"My brother and I have the same biological father, but I wasn't raised in the same home as him, so we didn't know that we were siblings until I was a teenager," explains Henderson, who was raised by a single mother in Indiana.
Continues the pastor, 41, "He toasted and said that you can't choose your family but you can choose your friends, and then he said that your relationship was the opposite that we chose to be friends before we knew we were family ... And it almost completely wrecked me."
He jokes, "those were not tears, by the way — my eyes were sweating," during the touching toast.
"I almost fell apart," he then admits.
Following the emotional round of tributes, guests "formed a unity circle around the dance floor with candles," Henderson said. "Everybody had lit their candles off of one light and they prayed over us and to me, that was just the most touching toast that I'd ever seen and been a part of."
The couple, who are now honeymooning, got engaged on Nov. 11 after nearly two years of dating. O'Neal, who was previously married to Shaquille O'Neal, has five children, who were all part of the big day.
To the Hendersons, making sure their guests felt like they were on vacation while at the wedding was a top priority, so celebratory toasts to "family and love" and "longevity" continued throughout the night.
"This wedding has been everybody's gift," says Henderson. "Some people came here to celebrate their birthday, some came to celebrate anniversaries, so our wedding turned into everybody's gift."
