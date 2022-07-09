Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina Beats Ons Jabeur and Wins Women's Final at Wimbledon
Elena Rybakina is now a first-time Grand Slam champion.
The 23-year-old captured the 2022 Wimbledon women's singles championship with three sets, coming from a set down to win 3-6 6-2 6-2 to beat Ons Jabeur on Saturday.
Rybakina became the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam title, according to ESPN.
Jabeur, 27, broke serve and marched through her service games to take the first set, The Guardian reported. After, however, Jabeur's service game weakened with a series of unforced errors and she was unable to recover.
In post-game interviews, Rybakina said she was relieved the game was done.
"I was super nervous before the match, during the match and I'm happy it's finished," she told Sue Barker on Center Court, per CNN.
"Really I have never felt something like this. I want to thank the crowd for the support, it was unbelievable these two weeks," the player continued. "But also I want to congratulate Ons for a great match and everything you have achieved. I think you are an inspiration for everybody. You have an amazing game. We don't have someone like this on tour and it is a joy to play against you."
"To be a winner is just amazing. I don't have the words to say how happy I am," Rybakina said.
She added: "But I wouldn't be here without my team of course, so I want to say a big thanks to them. I want to say thanks to my coach, my sponsors, everyone. The most important is my parents of course, they are not here so I am very sorry. My sister is here and it is just the third time she comes on the tour to watch so I'm happy she is here. Without my parents I wouldn't be here for sure. Thank you so much everyone."
Going into the match, Jabeur was ranked second in the world — and came into Wimbledon as the No. 3 seed — while Rybakina, the No. 17 seed, trailed her at 23rd. Saturday's match marked the first Slam final for both players.
Jabeur led Rybakina 2-1 in their three previous matchups. However, one of those wins occurred after Rybakina retired due to injury.
Rybakina cleared her final obstacle before the finals on Thursday, when she beat 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.
Four years ago, Rybakina — who lives in and trains in Moscow, Russia — changed her nationality after receiving funding from the Kazakhstan federation, according to Sports Illustrated. Russia players were banned for this years tournament due to the country's invasion into Ukraine.
"I feel for the players who couldn't come here," Rybakina said. "But I'm just enjoying playing here on the biggest stage, enjoying my time and trying to do my best."
Prior to the final, Jabeur reflected on Rybakina's playing style, according to Tennis.com.
"Rybakina is an aggressive player. If you give her little bit of time, she will take that away," Jabeur said Thursday. "She can play really good on grass because [she's] aggressive and changing the rhythm."
"It's going to be an interesting match, but I'll try to make her work hard to earn her points," she continued.
Jabeur also said that she hopes to spur interest in the sport in her home country.
"I want to go bigger, inspire many more generation(s)," Jabeur said, per Sports Illustrated. "Tunisia is connected to the Arab world, is connected to the African continent. ... I want to see more players from my country, from the Middle East, from Africa."