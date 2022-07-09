Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina Beats Ons Jabeur and Wins Women's Final at Wimbledon

Elena Rybakina won the match in three sets, coming from a set down to win 3-6 6-2 6-2 on Saturday

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan poses with the Venus Rosewater Dishafter winning her match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during the Ladies' Singles Final match on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Elena Rybakina is now a first-time Grand Slam champion.

The 23-year-old captured the 2022 Wimbledon women's singles championship with three sets, coming from a set down to win 3-6 6-2 6-2 to beat Ons Jabeur on Saturday.

Rybakina became the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam title, according to ESPN.

Jabeur, 27, broke serve and marched through her service games to take the first set, The Guardian reported. After, however, Jabeur's service game weakened with a series of unforced errors and she was unable to recover.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a backhand in the Women's Singles Final Match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images) Credit: Shi Tang/Getty

In post-game interviews, Rybakina said she was relieved the game was done.

"I was super nervous before the match, during the match and I'm happy it's finished," she told Sue Barker on Center Court, per CNN.

"Really I have never felt something like this. I want to thank the crowd for the support, it was unbelievable these two weeks," the player continued. "But also I want to congratulate Ons for a great match and everything you have achieved. I think you are an inspiration for everybody. You have an amazing game. We don't have someone like this on tour and it is a joy to play against you."

"To be a winner is just amazing. I don't have the words to say how happy I am," Rybakina said.

She added: "But I wouldn't be here without my team of course, so I want to say a big thanks to them. I want to say thanks to my coach, my sponsors, everyone. The most important is my parents of course, they are not here so I am very sorry. My sister is here and it is just the third time she comes on the tour to watch so I'm happy she is here. Without my parents I wouldn't be here for sure. Thank you so much everyone."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia shake hands at the net after the womens singles final during Day Thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) Credit: Robert Prange/Getty

Going into the match, Jabeur was ranked second in the world — and came into Wimbledon as the No. 3 seed — while Rybakina, the No. 17 seed, trailed her at 23rd. Saturday's match marked the first Slam final for both players.

Jabeur led Rybakina 2-1 in their three previous matchups. However, one of those wins occurred after Rybakina retired due to injury.

Rybakina cleared her final obstacle before the finals on Thursday, when she beat 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.

Four years ago, Rybakina — who lives in and trains in Moscow, Russia — changed her nationality after receiving funding from the Kazakhstan federation, according to Sports Illustrated. Russia players were banned for this years tournament due to the country's invasion into Ukraine.

"I feel for the players who couldn't come here," Rybakina said. "But I'm just enjoying playing here on the biggest stage, enjoying my time and trying to do my best."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Ons Jabeur (TUN) stretches for the ball during her Ladies' Singles Final match against Elena Rybakina (KAZ) during day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images) Credit: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty

Prior to the final, Jabeur reflected on Rybakina's playing style, according to Tennis.com.

"Rybakina is an aggressive player. If you give her little bit of time, she will take that away," Jabeur said Thursday. "She can play really good on grass because [she's] aggressive and changing the rhythm."

"It's going to be an interesting match, but I'll try to make her work hard to earn her points," she continued.

Jabeur also said that she hopes to spur interest in the sport in her home country.