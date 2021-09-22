Katie Ledecky trained at Stanford University in California, where she also graduated from this year

Katie Ledecky to Be Volunteer Swimming Coach at University of Florida While Training for Paris 2024

Katie Ledecky has a new job.

On Wednesday, the decorated swimmer, 24, announced a new coaching opportunity and her move to Florida, where she will train for the 2024 Paris Olympics in Gainesville with the University of Florida's head coach Anthony Nesty, who was an assistant coach for Team USA at the recent Tokyo Olympics.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ledecky, who had long trained at Stanford where she earned her degree from this year, will serve as a volunteer swimming coach for Gator athletes.

"The knowledge and experience that Katie brings to the pool are unparalleled," Nesty said in a statement. "In addition to her obvious excellence as a swimmer, Katie is an exceptional person who will make a great impact on the student-athletes here. Katie's values are in total alignment with the Florida program, and we're so excited to have her join the Gators as she continues to train for the 2024 Olympics."

In her own statement, Ledecky expressed her excitement for her new gig.

"I'm excited to be a part of the University of Florida's world-class swimming and diving program and train for the 2024 Olympics with Coach Anthony Nesty, and the top-tier mid-distance and distance training group," the 10-time Olympic medalist said. "My years at Stanford, both academically and athletically, were nothing short of incredible and I'm looking forward to the opportunity and challenges that lie ahead in Gainesville."

The three-time Olympian also shared the announcement on social media.

"Stanford has been my second home for the last five years. It will always have a special place in my heart. Having completed my college degree this year, I am moving east to be closer to home and family. I've decided to train at the University of Florida with Coach Anthony Nesty and the outstanding mid-distance and distance training group there," the Maryland native wrote, alongside photos from Stanford and Florida.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in the next phase of my swimming career. My years at Stanford have been nothing short of incredible. I'm so grateful for my coach Greg Meehan, as well as my teammates, professors, friends and everyone in the larger Palo Alto/Menlo Park area who have supported me through these years," Ledecky concluded.

Notable Gator Olympians include Ryan Lochte, Caleb Dressel and Dara Torres, the 12-time medalist and UF Hall of Famer who competed in five Olympics.

After her impressive haul of medals in Tokyo, including golds in the 800m and 1,500m freestyles and silvers in 400m and 4x200m freestyles, Ledecky told PEOPLE about how she already had her eye on Paris.