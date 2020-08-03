"Possibly one of the best swims of my career!" the 23-year-old Olympian wrote

Katie Ledecky Swims Lap with Glass of Chocolate Milk on Her Head — Without Spilling It

Katie Ledecky enjoys her post-swim refreshments while still in the water.

The 23-year-old Olympian shared an impressive feat on Instagram on Monday, perfectly swimming across the length of a pool with a cup of chocolate milk perched on top of her head — without spilling it!

"Possibly one of the best swims of my career! Check out the full swim here. What can you do without spilling a drop?!" she wrote, tagging the #GotMilkChallenge.

Other swimmers were quite impressed with Ledecky's trick, with Simone Manuel commenting "Hoooowww nervous were you when you did this?!"

Said swimmer Brooke Forde, "I’ll race you in the 50m chocolate milk at the Summer Sizzle."

In her Instagram Story, the five-time Olympic gold medalist tapped tennis player Sloane Stephens to complete the challenge next.

Stephens shared a video of her hitting balls expertly while still holding the glass of milk, continuing on the unique challenge.