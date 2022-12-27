Kathy Whitworth, Winningest Pro Golfer in History, Dead at 83: 'She Was a Trailblazer'

"The golf world and the world, in general, lost one of its most incredible women," the LPGA Commissioner wrote in a statement

By
Published on December 27, 2022 06:03 PM
Kathy Whitworth
Photo: David Cannon/Allsport/Getty

Kathy Whitworth, who won more U.S. tour golf tournaments than any other pro golfer, is dead at 83, the LPGA announced on Sunday.

The Texas-born golfer died suddenly on Saturday night while celebrating Christmas Eve with loved ones, her longtime partner Bettye Odle said in the LPGA's release.

"Kathy left this world the way she lived her life, loving, laughing and creating memories," Odle wrote of her late partner, whose signature swing was still in action as recently as November.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Hall of Famer had 88 LPGA tour wins under her belt, a total rivaled only by Sam Snead, who died in 2002, and Tiger Woods (who both have 82), CNN reports. She also became the first women's pro golfer to earn $1 million in career earnings in 1981.

On the milestone, Whitworth told the World Golf Hall of Fame, which she was inducted into the following year, that she "would have swapped being the first to make a million for winning the Open," PBS reports.

"But it was a consolation which took some of the sting out of not winning," she added.

Women's golfer Kathy Whitworth in action during tournament play circa 1990
Focus on Sport/Getty

Whitworth, who had her rookie season in 1959, was also known for her legendary rivalry with Mickey Wright, which the LPGA's statement called "the game of golf's greatest rivalry."

"Mickey was the greatest golfer," LPGA Founder Louise Suggs said of the competitive duo. "But Kathy was the greatest winner."

Iconic tennis player Billie Jean King, who Whitworth beat out for AP Female Athlete of the Year in 1965 (and won again two years later), mourned the loss of her fellow athlete on Twitter.

"I had the honor of meeting her," King wrote. "She loved her sport, and was a trailblazer and a true champion. May she rest in peace."

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan also honored Whitworth in the association's statement, writing that "the golf world and the world, in general, lost one of its most incredible women."

"She inspired me as a young girl and now as the commissioner, and I know she did the same for so many others," Samaan continued. "We all mourn with Bettye, her family and the entire golf world."

Related Articles
Shirley Spork
Shirley Spork, Golfer and LPGA Tour Co-Founder, Dead at 94
Tiger Woods poses with his daughter, Sam, son, Charlie and girlfriend Erica Herman after the World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony prior to THE PLAYERS Championship at PGA TOUR Global Home on March 9, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Tiger Woods' 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Tom Weiskopf wedges from the first green during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Weiskopf has died of pancreatic cancer. His wife says Weiskopf died at their home in Big Sky, Montana Obit-Weiskopf, Dublin, United States - 24 May 1980
Golf Champion Tom Weiskopf Dead at 79: 'Every Time He Hit a Shot, It Was Beautiful'
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Sam Jones
Legendary Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Sam Jones Dead at 88
Tiffany Jackson-Jones #33 of the Los Angeles Sparks during practice at Williams Arena during the WNBA Finals on October 3, 2017 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Texas Longhorns Basketball Legend Tiffany Jackson Dead at 37 from Breast Cancer: 'She Was Beloved'
Michelle Wie West plays her shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club on June 24, 2021 in Johns Creek, Georgia.
Golfer Michelle Wie West Announces Plans to Step Away from LPGA Tour
Loretta Lynn
Country Stars Mourn the Loss of 'Icon' Loretta Lynn: 'One of the Greatest There Ever Will Be'
Chelsea Sodaro celebrates after winning the Ironman World Championships on October 06, 2022 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii.
Chelsea Sodaro Becomes First American to Win Ironman World Champs in 20 Years: 'My Mind is a Little Blown'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Serena Williams of the United States reacts against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during their Women's Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Stars React to Serena Williams' Likely Final US Open Match: 'I'm Proud of You, My Friend'
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19 : LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on November 19, 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images); PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Second-Generation Ballers: Rising NBA Stars Whose Parents Were Also Players 
LOS ANGELES,CA - MARCH 29,1976: Actress Louise Fletcher poses backstage after winning the "Best Actress" award for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" during the 48th Academy Awards at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles,California. (Photo by Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Louise Fletcher, 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Oscar Winner, Dead at 88
Bill Russell #6 of the Boston Celtics
NBA to Retire Bill Russell's No. 6 Jersey Throughout the League After the Celtics Legend's Death
tiger woods
Tiger Woods Gets Emotional as He's Inducted Into Golf Hall of Fame with Intro from Daughter Sam
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Actress Angela Lansbury poses in the press room during The Olivier Awards 2011 at Theatre Royal on March 13, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
Celebrities React to Angela Lansbury's Death: 'She, My Darlings, Was Everything'
Mike Bossy
Mike Bossy, Former New York Islanders Star and Hall of Famer, Dead at 65