Katherine Legge, Only Female Driver in Indy 500, Wants to Be the Best 'Regardless of Gender' (Exclusive)

"I'm a normal person following my dreams, just like anybody else is," Legge tells PEOPLE exclusively

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023 10:06 AM
Katherine Legge
Photo: RLL/LAT 

Katherine Legge makes an important point as the only female driver in the upcoming Indy 500: "The car doesn't know the difference, but people do."

Legge, 42, will be making her third appearance — and first in 10 years — in the iconic race on May 28. But despite the Indy 500's 112-year history, she's just the ninth woman to ever hit the track.

Growing up in England, Legge, 42, tells PEOPLE she was inspired to follow her dreams when she heard about a woman Ellen MacArthur. "She was the first woman to single-handedly sail around the world. I just thought that was the coolest thing ever."

In 2005, MacArthur spent 71 days alone at sea and became the fastest solo sailor to sail around the world, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

Legge explains that as a female athlete in a male-driven sport, she looks to women like MacArthur for inspiration, and hopes others — regardless of their sport — do the same with her. "You don't necessarily have to follow racing to be inspired by another person's strength, tenacity and groundbreaking moment."

After she came to the United States, Legge discovered Sarah Fisher, who was driving IndyCar at the time. "Before her, there was Janet Guthrie and Lyn St. James, who kind of broke that glass ceiling in a time when ladies weren't even allowed in the pits," says Legge. "They weren't even allowed next to the cars."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

NTT IndyCar Series

Guthrie became the first woman to compete in the race in 1977.

Now, Legge inspires a new generation of women. She says, "I'm a normal person following my dreams, just like anybody else is, right? My dreams are a bit different, maybe, to a lot of people. But in the same vein, I'm out here trying to do the best job that I can do regardless of gender and regardless of all the other stuff."

"I'm trying to encourage more women to get into racing if that's what they want to do," she says. "If you can see it, you can be it. Right? And so while the car doesn't know the difference, the people do and it gives them somebody to cheer for because they can relate to me."

When she races in the upcoming Indy 500, Legge's helmet and car will feature e.l.f. Skin's logo, which is "groundbreaking" in the sport, says Legge. "I've never had any kind of cosmetic or skincare sponsor before, and now we're partnering with e.l.f. I think it's it's really special."

She explains, "Normally in racing, you partner with companies that are very male-oriented, but the times are changing."

The female-driven innovation isn't the only thing Legge appreciates about the cosmetics brand.

Katherine Legge
RLL/LAT 

"For me especially, I feel very passionately about e.l.f. and their values. I love that they're all animal cruelty-free because I'm vegan. I love that they support and empower women and I love that they embrace the fact that life gets messy and it's complicated, and that's okay. You can take time for yourself and it speaks to me on so many levels because my life is incredibly crazy and messy, yet I'm still out here kicking butt."

Related Articles
TOPSHOT - A woman is held by other as she cries following a stampede during a football match between Alianza and FAS at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, on May 20, 2023. Nine people were killed May 20, 2023 in a stampede at an El Salvador stadium where soccer fans had gathered to watch a local tournament, police said. (Photo by Milton FLORES / AFP) (Photo by MILTON FLORES/AFP via Getty Images)
At Least 12 Dead, More Than 100 Injured in Stampede at Soccer Stadium in El Salvador
Jack Nicholson Attends Yet Another Lakers Game as Denver Nears Knocking L.A. Out of Playoffs
Jack Nicholson Attends Fourth Lakers Game as Denver Nears Knocking L.A. Out of Playoffs
Brittney Griner Plays First WNBA Since Russian Imprisonment
Brittney Griner Plays First WNBA Game Since Russian Imprisonment
Christian McCaffrey x The Logan Project
Christian McCaffrey Honors His Super Fan Who Died of Cancer at Age 12: 'Let His Name Live on Forever'
Jim Brown
Jim Brown, NFL Legend, Civil Rights Activist and Actor, Dead at 87
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Travis Kelce attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Travis Kelce Says He's 'Definitely Interested' in Doing More Acting After Hosting 'SNL' (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsZbub9uEh_/ Verified A Sisterhood 🧡 The @la_sparks welcome @brittneyyevettegriner back for their first matchup of the season this Friday, May 19th at 11 pm/ET on @espn #BGisBack Edited · 19h; PHOENIX, AZ - May 03: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury poses for a portrait during WNBA Media Day at Footprint Center on May 3, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage / NBAE via Getty Images)
L.A. Sparks Players Share Love for Brittney Griner as They Prepare to Face Off in Her First Game Back
Cameron Smith of Australia poses with the trophy after the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship
Who Is Cameron Smith's Girlfriend? All About Shanel Naoum
Angel Reese and Olivia Dunne attend the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party
Angel Reese and Olivia Dunne Pose Together at 'SI Swimsuit' Issue Party: 'LSU's FINESTTTT'
Max Homa of the United States celebrates with the trophy and his wife Lacey after winning the Fortinet Championship
Who Is Max Homa's Wife? All About Lacey Croom
Michael Arthur "Micky" Geller
Champion College Waterskier Michael 'Micky' Geller Dead at 18: 'Overwhelmed with Sadness'
Matthew Fitzpatrick of England holds the trophy with girlfriend, Katherine Gaal, after the final round of the RBC Heritage
Who Is Matt Fitzpatrick's Girlfriend? All About Katherine Gaal
Xander Shauffele and Maya Lowe
Who Is Xander Schauffele's Wife? All About Maya Lowe
Patrick Cantlay of the United States poses with his girlfriend, Nikki Guidish
Who Is Patrick Cantlay's Fiancé? All About Nikki Guidish
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James Is 'So Damn Happy and Proud' as Son Bronny Signs Letter of Intent for USC Basketball
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 14: Playing Captain Tiger Woods of the United States team and girlfriend Erica Herman look on during Saturday four-ball matches on day three of the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Course on December 14, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
Judge Rules in Favor of Tiger Woods, Says Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Can't Get Out of NDA