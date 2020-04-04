Kate Upton and Justin Verlander to Donate His Weekly MLB Paychecks to Coronavirus Charities

Image zoom

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are paying it forward during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Saturday, Verlander, 37, posted a video on Instagram in which the Houston Astros pitcher and his wife, 27, announced their plan to donate his weekly paychecks from the MLB to charities. As the baseball season is put on hold due to the health crisis, the league still plans to pay its players.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Recently the @mlb announced they will be continuing to send paychecks to players while the season is suspended,” the athlete wrote. “@kateupton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they’re doing during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Verlander continued, “Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home.”

The couple — who tied the knot in November 2017 and share 17-month-old daughter Genevieve — also encouraged their fans to practice social distancing to help reduce the spread of the virus.

RELATED: How Madonna, Oprah Winfrey and More Celebs Are Helping Others During the Coronavirus Pandemic

“We know everyone is impacted by this crisis, but for those who are able, we encourage you to stay home to help flatten the curve and look to those around you who need a helping hand,” their caption read.

Verlander shared a glimpse at how he’s self-isolating with his family during the pandemic by watching old sports highlights along with his wife and daughter.

“Forcing the family to watch my 2007 no hitter streaming on @mlb. ‘You’ll sit here and watch it and like it.’ 😂#openingdayathome,” he captioned a photo that showed the three relaxing on the couch together in front of the TV.

RELATED VIDEO: How Your Favorite Celebrities Have Stepped up to Help Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

RELATED: Cardi B Donates 20,000 Meal Supplement Drinks to N.Y.C. Medical Professionals amid Coronavirus Crisis

A number of stars are getting generous during the COVID-19 outbreak, donating supplies, funds and other gifts to the many people in need.

NFL star Russell Wilson and wife Ciara announced last month that they would be donating 1 million meals to a local food bank in Seattle. The couple told PEOPLE that they wanted to “spread love” during the trying times.

“Seattle has given us so much. Now you have people losing their jobs who are trying to pay their rent and looking for food,” said the Seahawks quarterback. “God’s given us the ability to serve and give back. The whole city’s been shut down, and we want to hopefully make a little bit of a difference.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.