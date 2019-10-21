Kate Upton Congratulates Husband Justin Verlander on Making World Series: 'So Proud of You!'

Image zoom Justin Verlander (L) and Kate Upton Bob Levey/Getty

The Houston Astros are going to the World Series for the second time in two years — and Kate Upton couldn’t be more proud of her husband, pitcher Justin Verlander.

Upton sang Verlander’s praises on Instagram, Sunday, sharing celebratory videos and photos to her Instagram feed and Story. She chronicled moments both during and after Saturday’s Game 6 that saw the Astros best the New York Yankees 6 to 4, securing their spot in the MLB finals.

On her story, the 27-year-old supermodel re-shared Verlander’s photo of himself holding up the team’s American League Championship trophy, as well as video footage of the game’s winning moment and subsequent celebrations from the stands at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

“WORLD SERIES BOUND!!! So proud of you @justinverlander!! 😍🎉 CONGRATS ASTROS!!” Upton captioned a particularly joyous snap of Verlander, 36, hugging his smiling wife and lifting her into the air.

The Astros’ big win came two days after Upton took the couple’s 11-month-old daughter Genevieve to watch her dad play in Game 4 at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

Genevieve showed off her full support for her dad, wearing a personalized jean jacket that featured the athlete’s name and uniform number, as well as the Astros logo.

“Go Daddy! We are ready for #Game4 !!! #goastros @justinverlander,” Upton captioned the sweet photo of their baby girl getting ready to watch the game from the stands.

Genevieve seemed to have proven quite the good luck charm for Verlander, who helped lead his team to an 8-to-3 victory over the Yankees.

Verlander and Upton married in an ultra-posh wedding in Italy on Nov. 4, 2017, just days after the baseball pro pitched in the World Series that year — which helped clinch the Astros’ first-ever MLB championship win, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“It’s such a crazy dream-come-true moment and two of those happened within a span of a couple days,” Verlander told PEOPLE in March 2018. “Two life-changing events happened in the same week; it just doesn’t happen like that too often. As my brother-in-law loves to point out at the wedding, it was pretty much the pinnacle of my life, and now from there, it’s downhill! All in good jest, you know.”

“It was such an amazing week with two things that you can’t beat it,” he added at the time. “It was the best experience ever, and I don’t take it for granted.”

Game 1 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals will take place Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST.