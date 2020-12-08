The actress's father's family co-owns the New York Giants while her mother's side co-owns the Pittsburgh Steelers

Kate Mara Says NFL Game Days Are 'Stressful' Because Her Parents Own 2 Teams: 'It's Complicated'

When it comes to watching football, things get "complicated" in the Mara household.

On Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kate Mara opened up about what goes on during game days at her home as her parents, Timothy Mara and Kathleen Rooney, are both co-owners of different NFL teams.

Mara's father's side co-owns the New York Giants while her mother's side co-owns the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"It's complicated," the actress, who currently stars in the drama series A Teacher, said with a laugh. "If everyone is winning then it’s really happy.”

The 37-year-old said things have gotten divisive lately as the Giants recently made their way into the lead.

"But you know, at the beginning of the season, it was pretty dark for the Giants," she told DeGeneres. "And now, all of a sudden, we’re in first place … which is completely mind-blowing.”

"It's a stressful situation, constantly," she admitted.

Still, the actress said having the competition in her house is "sometimes really amazing."

"Someone is most likely going to win, right?" she teased. "One of the teams is gonna win.”

The Giants are currently 5-7 this season, ranking them first in the NFC East. Mara's mother's team is also doing well — the Steelers are 11-1, putting them in the top spot of the AFC North.

Last month, several top players on the Steelers, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team issued a statement noting that Roethlisberger, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams were placed on the list. They were eventually re-activated and eligible to play again in mid-November.

According to ESPN, the four players were placed on the list after they were deemed "high-risk close contacts" with tight end Vance McDonald, who came back with a positive COVID test.

In October, Roethlisberger noted the importance of taking ample COVID-19 precautions in an interview with ESPN.

"We need to be cautious, be careful, and protect each other," he said.