Karl Anthony Towns' Unique Gift for Jordyn Woods' 25th Birthday: 'Pick Two Business ... I Will Fund Them'

Karl-Anthony Towns has raised the bar for birthday gifts.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star, 26, gifted girlfriend Jordyn Woods with a super-special surprise for her 25th birthday. The reality star posted about it on her Instagram Story Sunday, with her own addition.

"He knows how hard I have been working on these projects, and this is the last step," she wrote, tagging Towns. The photo is of a letter from him that offers to fund her business ideas in lieu of "material gifts."

"To My Birthday Girl, Happy 25th Birthday! After this, you get to say you 18 every year like your moms lol …" the letter said. "I know every year I have showered you with material gifts that people wish they could to (King S—) but this year, your 25th year walking this earth, it's time to go from that girl to a full woman. You pick two businesses you want to start, and I will fund them. It's time to take that next step in this thing we call life. Te Amo Mucho, let's take over the world…together. Love, KAT."

The bottom has been blacked out, likely too personal or private to be shared on social media.

Towns reposted Woods' story, adding "Believe in her dreams, the way she believes in yours." He also posted his own tribute to her on Saturday, "I could write a letter about your greatness. But the world already knows how I feel. To another 365 love."

Along with the reveal of her birthday surprise, Woods shared a carousel of snaps from her birthday party. They show a two-tiered cake with a sparkler candle being held by Towns and a beaming birthday girl standing next to him. She poses with party guests, and the streamers that comprised the decorations for the fête.

"Safe to say we all had a blast.. this may be my fav party yet 💜 thank you to my friends and family for bringing the best energy 💜 backyard wonderland was a success," read the caption.

The model has been celebrating all week, starting with the launch of her SHEIN collaboration with a French glamour-themed party at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Tuesday.

Jordyn Woods/Instagram

For the festivities, Woods showed off the SHEIN SXY Contrast Mesh Rhinestone Dress from her collection with the international online retailer. The mini black dress, which is only $11, features a velvet patterned front to complement her shape and sheer cutouts on the sides. She accented the dress with a full-length black fur, silver clutch and black and silver sandals. Woods completed her look with a silver necklace and an elegant top bun.

She posed with her boyfriend, who kept his look simple and classy with a black button-up, black slacks, sunglasses, and a gold chain statement piece.

Inside the party, burlesque dancers took the stage while guests indulged in champagne and themed cocktails.

On Instagram, Woods continued the theme as she posed in front of a classic Rolls-Royce holding a black lace fan and wearing black sheer gloves and a watch.

"Birthday week started strong💎if you showed up for me, I love you!" she wrote alongside the festive snaps.

She also posted some birthday portraits of herself this week, inspired by famous art. The first was a nude shot of Woods with a thoughtful caption.

"A quarter of a century," Woods wrote. "For some reason turning 25 feels different that any other birthday I've had. Over the past decade of my life I've endured and dealt with a lot mentally and privately. I've taken the time to put in the work, to learn, grow, and heal. With that being said, this chapter of my life that's coming is going to be the best one! 🤍"

"My inspiration for this shoot is the birth of Venus because It practically embodies the rebirth of civilization and a new hope. 🤍 " The second was Mona-Lisa-inspired, with a bit more glam. She wears a statement necklace and rings to accent her black bustier and sheer black gloves. "This is ART #birthdaybehavior," the caption reads.