Karl-Anthony Towns Says He and Jordyn Woods 'Have Done an Amazing Job' Making 'Time for Each Other'

As Karl-Anthony Towns prepares for his eighth season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 26-year-old says his relationship with girlfriend Jordyn Woods is stronger than ever.

"It's very important that we make time for each other, especially with the distance," says Towns, 26. "We're both in this relationship, and we are fully invested in it. So, really just finding ourselves, making time for each other, and continuing to grow in our relationship. We're young, and there's a lot of things we want to grow."

Looking back, Towns says he thinks he and Woods, 25, "have done an amazing job" balancing a relationship and their flourishing individual careers.

"We just talked about it; making time for each other regardless of the situation, regardless of the time available, we make the most of it. And I think that's why our relationship has been so strong, especially during the basketball season. We find ourselves having even more fun."

The couple have created their own special "date days" for whenever their busy schedules allow during the NBA season. "It's a whole day dedicated to us, about enjoying each other's presence, getting to reconnect, and grow our connection. I think that's the most important thing."

Quality time is an essential ingredient in all of Towns' relationships, including the one he has with himself. "I always want to make time in any relationship, especially for mine, for me and my job. As I got older, I made it a key emphasis in my life to make some time for myself, regardless of how I do it," he says.

Towns cleverly compares the relationship he has with himself to one with a significant other. The NBA star advises "taking yourself on a date," with the goal being to take time to reflect. "Getting to realign yourself, remembering why you do what you do, remembering how you do what you do."

Towns will have a tougher time carving out space for himself as he prepares for the NBA season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, after they agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $224 million in July, but he's determined.

"I just always wanted to be making sure that I wasn't getting lost in this life that I'm living, playing basketball and having all these responsibilities and stuff," says Towns, who lends his valuable time to give back to communities when he can.

Most recently, Towns partnered with State Farm and Disney to encourage fans on social media to get involved in their own communities for Good Neighbor Month. Towns even recently visited one winner in Fort Wayne, Indiana to surprise him with a special trip to kick off the month.

Luckily for the three-time all-star, he's found ways to disconnect from the outside noise during the demanding NBA season. "I love traveling, like those long flights able to go to China and stuff. It's a joy to be able to be on a plane and feel very connected with myself and to put the phone down and to really just have that time."

In fact, Towns admits he loves being unreachable in the air. "I love the ability to not have my phone working and to really just focus on myself, just getting away from technology and social. I really enjoy being on the plane, watching movies or videos that I've really been dying to see."

"So, I really just try to take some time for myself every day to make sure that I'm locked in through what I want to do in my life and how I want to get it done."