The Minnesota Timberwolves player gushed about “the power a good woman can have in your life”

Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals He Was Hit by a Drunk Driver, Says Jordyn Woods Helped Him Recover

Karl-Anthony Towns gave his girlfriend Jordyn Woods tremendous credit for helping him through troublesome times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a shocking reveal, the Minnesota Timberwolves player said on his Instagram Stories on Thursday that he was hit by a drunk driver in the off-season of the NBA and Woods helped him recover.

"How do you stay so strong after overcoming so much?" a fan asked the NBA player in a Q&A.

Image zoom Karl-Anthony Towns | Credit: Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Towns credited his faith, a positive attitude, his family and friends and Woods for keeping him "sane and humble."

"My woman has held me down more than the world knows. From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this Off-Season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab, to this stint with COVID she has been there with me every step of the way and stayed ten toes down," he shared.

The NBA player added of Woods, "My love for her knows no bounds and I would be remiss if I don't acknowledge the power a good woman can have in your life. Men, treat your woman like a Queen so she can treat you like a King."

It's unclear if the car crash Towns was referring to was his accident in Feb. 2019 or if this was another collision.

Woods and Towns became Instagram official with their relationship in Sep. 2020.

RELATED VIDEO: Jordyn Woods Asks Fans to 'Pray' for Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns After He Tests Positive for COVID

In the Feb. 2019 crash, Towns was hit by a semi-truck in Minneapolis, the Washington Post reported.