Karl-Anthony Towns, Who Lost Mom and Family Members to COVID-19, Calls Out Those Refusing Vaccine

Karl-Anthony Towns, the Minnesota Timberwolves star, had a blunt message for people who have refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

With only 54 percent of the country fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, months after the vaccine was made available to the public for free, Towns voiced his displeasure in a tweet.

"Every day I see a new excuse why people ain't getting the vaccine," he wrote. "Ya starting to get creative with these 'reasons' though and it's actually really funny."

The tweet sparked a flurry of reactions online, with some users criticizing or praising Towns. Later in a reply to journalist Jon Krawczynski, Towns elaborated on his opinion.

"It never matters to people until it happens to them," he said. "I hope no one has to deal with what I've had to and still continue to deal with."

Towns received his first COVID-19 vaccine in April, and commemorated the moment with a post to social media.

"Shot 1," he captioned the photo, which shows him giving the camera a thumbs-up while a medical provider administers his shot.

This isn't the first time Towns has publicly advocated for others to get the vaccine. After testing positive in January, he said it would take a "group effort" to battle the virus.

"I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all the necessary precautions," he wrote on social media. "We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone, it must be a group effort by all of us."

In June, Kean University in New Jersey named a basketball court on campus after Jacqueline Towns.

An average of 152,000 people were infected with COVID-19 over the last seven days, according to the New York Times. Nearly 1,900 people died and 99,275 others were hospitalized over the same time span.