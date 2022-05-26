Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods Visit White House to Support Reform on George Floyd Death Anniversary

On the second anniversary of George Floyd's murder, Towns and Woods met with Joe Biden as he signed a police reform executive order at the White House

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods pose with Joe Biden at White House

Karl Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods visit the White House to support the George Floyd Justice Act

Karl Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods visit the White House to support the George Floyd Justice Act

On the second anniversary of George Floyd's killing, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend Jordyn Woods traveled to Washington, D.C. to watch President Joe Biden sign an executive order to enforce accountability within law enforcement.

"Today was an honor being able to witness a step in the right direction towards police reform in our country," Woods, 24, wrote in an Instagram caption alongside photos from the visit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"For those of you wondering why we were at the White House, @karltowns my other half does countless things for social justice and has done a lot in his community especially where he plays basketball (Minnesota), where the George Floyd incident took place," Woods explained.

"This is just the start of different initiatives we are working on behind the scenes to help make this world a better place for our peers and for our youth," she added.

Karl Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods visit the White House to support the George Floyd Justice Act Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns visit White House to support George Floyd Act | Credit: Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Karl Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods visit the White House to support the George Floyd Justice Act Woods and Towns meet with Vice President Kamala Harris | Credit: Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Woods and Towns, 26, were joined by Floyd's daughter and sisters, as well as Tamika Palmer, whose daughter Breonna Taylor was killed by police inside her home in 2020.

"This is a day I'll never forget. Their strength can inspire us all," Woods wrote.

Karl Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods visit the White House to support the George Floyd Justice Act Jordyn Woods meets George Floyd's daughter and sisters | Credit: Jordyn Woods/Instagram

The executive order will require federal law enforcement agencies to update policies on the use of force. Additionally, the order will launch a database to track officers with a history of misconduct and restrict local police from access to surplus military equipment.

While little progress has been made on police reform within Congress, Towns told TMZ Sports that the order is "a step in the right direction," after his visit to the White House.

The National Basketball Social Justice Coalition calls the order "an important step" towards change, "but the work goes on."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: