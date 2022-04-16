Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joked about being a "dinosaur" with Jeff Goldblum — while fending off some very real ones — to celebrate Jabbar's 75th birthday in a new clip

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Celebrates His 75th Birthday with Jeff Goldblum in New Jurassic World Dominion Spot

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is no dinosaur!

In celebration of his 75th birthday on Saturday, the basketball icon shared a hilarious new clip on his Instagram that also served as a teaser for the upcoming film, Jurassic World Dominion.

The silly spot even featured a surprise appearance from the film's star (and Jurassic Park royalty) Jeff Goldblum.

The video begins with NBA legend Richard Jefferson and current Toronto Raptors player Scottie Barnes strolling through an ESPN office. As Jefferson welcomes Barnes on board, Barnes leans in to ask him a hushed question: Why are there so many dinosaurs working in the building?

Unlucky for Barnes, Abdul-Jabbar overhears him and calls out the "rookie" for his smack talk. Even Jefferson scolds him, saying Barnes needs to show "the greatest of all time" some "respect."

Barnes seems confused, and then the joke kicks in. "I meant, like, the dinosaur dinosaurs," Barnes says while glancing at a shrieking velociraptor tearing around the office.

"No one believed me either!" Goldblum's voice shouts as he appears, trying to keep the raptor under control just like his iconic character Dr. Ian Malcolm.

Abdul-Jabbar shared the clip on his Instagram, alongside the caption: "I may be 75 today but I'm no dinosaur."

Former President Bill Clinton also shared a message on Friday honoring Abdul-Jabbar, calling his friend a "national treasure."

"You belong to all of us," Clinton shared, "even those who have never dunked a ball. We love you, we admire you, and I wish I was there with you to give you a hug...as high up as I could reach."

Responding to the message on Twitter, Abdul-Jabbar thanked Clinton profusely for "the way you honor me," and shared his own favorite memory of the two, when they bonded over a painting.

"My favorite memory of you is when I came to visit you in Harlem at your office," Abdul-Jabbar wrote. "When I pointed out a painting of The Savoy hanging on your wall & mentioned that's where my parents met … I was humbled when you gifted it to me."