Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Apologizes to LeBron James for Critical Comments: 'It Wasn't My Intention'

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar previously said LeBron James had done actions that are "beneath him" and that he should be "embarrassed"

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is apologizing to LeBron James after publicly criticizing the Los Angeles Lakers star on Sunday for doing actions that are "beneath him" and "embarrassing" as an athlete of his status.

"I've been talking to the press since high school. That's 60 years of making statements. And I haven't always gotten it right. And Sunday was one of those nights," he said on Sirius XM NBA radio Monday, ESPN reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It wasn't my intention to criticize LeBron in any way. He's done so much for the Black community as well as for the game of basketball," Abdul-Jabbar said. "We may not always agree, but I want to whole-heartedly apologize to LeBron and make it clear to him that I have tremendous respect for him. If he can accept that, I'll be very happy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty

Abdul-Jabbar's initial comments were made on Sunday ahead of the Lakers' game against the Denver Nuggets, where he presented Carmelo Anthony with the NBA's inaugural Social Justice Champion Award.

Speaking to reporters, the Hall of Famer detailed two moments where James did things that Abdul-Jabbar felt were "beneath him."

The first was when James did a "big balls" dance, often credited to Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell, earlier this season. The dance was deemed obscene by the league, and earned him a $15,000 fine. Abdul-Jabbar also noted a previous social media post from James where shared a meme comparing COVID-19 to the flu and common cold.

"I admire the things that he's done that have gotten all our attention. Sending a whole school to college? Wow. That's amazing. His thoughtfulness and willingness to back it up with his wallet, you got to give him credit for that," Abdul-Jabbar said, referring to James' I Promise School. "So I'm not throwing stones. I just wish he wouldn't — you know, some of the things he's done, he should be embarrassed about."

"I think he has so much going for him in terms of respect and accomplishment and he shouldn't stoop to those moments," he added.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Celebs LeBron James | Credit: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

James has previously declined to address any of Abdul-Jabbar's criticism.

Prior to Monday's apology, Abdul-Jabbar clarified his comments in a letter to the Los Angeles Times explaining that he's often critical of James because of his admiration and respect for him. He added that his comments are intended to be "in the spirit of a loving older brother offering guidance, whether wanted or not."

James — who currently sits in second place behind Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time leading scorer — did not play in Sunday's game, where the Lakers fell to the Nuggets 129-118, due to an ankle injury.