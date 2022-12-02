Kanye West's Claim That Kim Kardashian Cheated with Chris Paul Is 'Not True': Sources

"Sadly it's an ongoing pattern with Kanye," a source tells PEOPLE

Published on December 2, 2022 04:38 PM
Kim Kardashian; Chris Paul. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty, Christian Petersen/Getty

Kanye West's claim that Kim Kardashian cheated on him with NBA star Chris Paul is fabricated, sources tell PEOPLE.

Before getting suspended from Twitter Thursday night, West, 45, posted a lengthy series of tweets, including one claiming that his ex-wife and the Phoenix Suns point guard were having an affair.

"Let's break one last window before we get outa here," West tweeted. "I caught this guy with Kim." He added a photo of Paul, 37, to the tweet and signed off by writing, "Good night."

Sources close to Kardashian and Paul have denied the claim. One insider tells PEOPLE, "This is not true and sadly it's an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone's attention after a day of antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of."

West "has a history of falsely accusing" Kardashian, 42, of being unfaithful in their former marriage, the source continued, adding that the rapper "has for years deflected his own awful behavior" on her to "abuse and slut shame" the reality star.

According to the insider, West's "obsession with porn and sex addiction" have fueled this behavior towards Kardashian, who "wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children."

PEOPLE has reached out to representatives for West, Kardashian and Paul for comment.

Paul has been married to wife Jada since 2011. The pair, who met in high school, have two children, Chris Jr., 13, and Camryn, 10.

As West's claims flew around social media, Kardashian was spotted enjoying Art Basel in Miami on Thursday. The SKIMS creator stepped out on Dec. 1 for an event hosted by W Magazine and Burberry.

Later that evening, Elon Musk suspended West from Twitter after the rapper posted an image of a swastika inside a Star of David. West's tweet came just a few hours after he made antisemitic comments during an appearance on the alt-right web show InfoWars, praising Adolf Hitler and Nazis.

"I tried my best," Musk posted on Twitter early Friday. "Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."

