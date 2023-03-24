Kansas State's Keyontae Johnson on to the Elite Eight 2 Years After Collapsing on Court

Johnson collapsed during a game in December 2020 and was placed in a medically induced coma for three days with his athletic career in doubt

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

Published on March 24, 2023 03:58 PM
Keyontae Johnson #11 of the Kansas State Wildcats brings the ball up court against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum on March 19, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Photo: Jacob Kupferman/Getty

Keyontae Johnson is on the rebound — in more ways than one.

The Kansas State University star has helped his team reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, where they will face Florida Atlantic University on Saturday for a chance to reach the Final Four.

In December 2020, Johnson, then a University of Florida Gators player, collapsed during a game. The emergency left him in a medically included coma, leaving his promising athletic career in doubt.

"The first thing I remember waking up in the hospital is seeing my mom, and she was holding my hand," he recently recalled to Yahoo Sports. "I heard her talking, and my vision was still blurry, and she was the first thing I saw, and then my dad walked in, and just the look on both their faces, I knew something happened."

Keyontae Johnson #11 of the Kansas State Wildcats brings the ball up court against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum on March 19, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Jacob Kupferman/Getty

Per the outlet, Johnson was eventually diagnosed with "athlete's heart." The condition is caused by long and reported bouts of strenuous exercise, according to Cleveland Clinic.

After a long recovery, he was cleared to play by a doctor from the NBA Players Association. Now his parents — and Johnson — don't take any game for granted.

"Every game my parents come to, I always make sure I see my dad in warm-ups to just know," Johnson told Insider.

"They wasn't there when I collapsed in the game, so it's the eye contact," he said. "I always tell my mom I love her before the game, and I always tell my dad, like, we always do a head nod. It's just showing that he's here."

After transferring to Kansas State, Johnson has been a big part of the team's success, including when they beat Michigan State 98-93 in overtime on Thursday night to reach the Elite Eight.

During the game, Johnson caught an alley-oop pass from teammate Markquis Nowell that went viral.

"It was just a basketball play between me and Keyontae," Nowell slyly said after the game, per USA Today. "We knew how Michigan State plays defense. They play high up, and Keyontae just told me, we got eye contact, and he was like, lob, lob. I just threw it up, and he made a great play."

Now the team is within three victories of a national championship.

"God gave me a second chance," Johnson told Insider. "I'm just out here taking advantage of it."

