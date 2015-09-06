That's Not a Spaceship: Kansas State Marching Band Apologizes for Their Accidentally NSFW Halftime Performance

Kansas State University has apologized for a halftime performance Saturday in which its marching band inadvertently appeared to form the shape of male genitals.
The band said it was attempting to depict the Starship Enterprise battling a jayhawk, the mascot for rival University of Kansas, during a space-themed set on their way to a 34-0 victory over South Dakota.
But in the process of all those moving people on the field, fans in the stands said they saw a different shape.
Both the marching band and university president soon apologized.
Band director Frank Tracz then released a sketch of the attempted formation on Facebook.
“If I am guilty of anything it would be the inability to teach the drill in a manner that these young people could have succeeded,” he said.