Kansas City Chiefs Player Just Won the Super Bowl in the Stadium Where He Used to Serve Food

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LIV champions, and for one first-year player, the win at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, is especially meaningful.

Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton used to walk four blocks from his house to serve food and drinks at the stadium when he was in high school.

“I used to work here every weekend,” Fenton told reporters after the Chiefs clinched the championship, according to USA Today. “I was making beers, making pizzas from scratch. Now I’m a world champion here. It’s surreal.”

On Sunday, seven years later, he was on the field basking in the confetti after his Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“It still hasn’t sunk in. I’m still living in my dream. I haven’t woke up yet,” the 22-year-old told ESPN in the lead up to the game. “I don’t know when it will. It’s cloudy right now. But I love it.”

RELATED: Kansas City Chiefs Beat San Francisco 49ers to Win Super Bowl 2020

I Legit used to work at the Dolphin stadium growing up, And Now i will be Partaking in the Worlds Biggest Event there. God Works In Mysterious Ways🙏🏾🙌🏾 #SuperBowl54 — Rashad Fenton (@_sleepp) January 20, 2020

RELATED: Kansas City Chiefs Guard Will Be the First Medical Doctor to Play in a Super Bowl This Sunday

“I still remember making hot dogs. I did nachos, filled up sodas and passed out peanuts,” he continued. “That was my weekend, week in and week out. I’m here for a different reason right now. Something far greater is destined for me.”

Fenton was a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and played an important part in the Chiefs comeback during the Super Bowl.

Image zoom Kansas City Chiefs Mike Ehrmann/Getty

RELATED: Super Bowl LIV: The Players, from Patrick Mahomes to Raheem Mostert

After being down by 10 points, Kansas City got back into the game with a late touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it 17-20.

Then, with just under three minutes left, the Chiefs claimed the lead with a touchdown to raise the score 24-20.

With the 49ers trying to get back on top with time running short, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw a deep pass to a wide receiver who was covered by Fenton. The pass was too far out, and the 49ers’ chances slipped away.

Image zoom Kansas City Chiefs Wilfredo Lee/AP/Shutterstock

The Chiefs won the game with a score of 31-20.

After the game, Fenton thanked his mother, who still lives in the same house where he grew up.

“It was unbelievable because without her I don’t know where I’d be,” Fenton said. “I was raised in a single-parent household. My mom did it all. She was able to produce a world champion. It’s unbelievable.”