Plane Carrying Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Team Forced Into Emergency Landing After Takeoff

A plane flying the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team was forced to make an emergency landing this weekend when it experienced an engine issue.

After beating Stanford 72-56 on Sunday afternoon, the Jayhawks basketball team had a bit of a scare when one of their plane’s engines failed after takeoff — a terrifying event that was captured on video.

According to a statement on the Jayhawks’ Twitter account, the malfunction occurred about 20 minutes into the team’s flight from San Jose.

“Upon our return flight home from San Jose, CA, roughly 20 minutes into the flight, one of the engines failed,” the school account said in the statement on Sunday night.

“The pilot immediately contacted the San Jose Airport, where we returned and made a safe landing,” the statement continued. “We are grateful to the pilots and the entire flight crew of Swift Air. We will stay the night in San Jose and return to Lawrence once the plans have been finalized.”

The Kansas basketball team’s official Twitter account later announced that all players and staff made it safely to the ground.

“Thankful to report that everyone onboard is safe and sound,” the tweet read, sharing the same statement the school had released earlier.

The team’s senior associate athletic director of development, Ryan White, who captured the shocking video of the plane’s engine appearing to sputter while in the air, wrote on Twitter, “@KUHoops plane blows engine on flight back to Lawrence. We just landed safely back in San Jose.”

The Jawhawk’s scare comes just a day after the passing of 30-year-old sports reporter Carley McCord, who died along with five others in a plane crash in Louisiana on Saturday.

